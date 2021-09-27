49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo on Aaron Rodgers vs. game clock: 'You never know what can happen'

The San Francisco 49ers were less than a minute away from their third win of the season, but that was more than enough time for Aaron Rodgers to do what he does best.

Niners fullback Kyle Juszczyk hauled in a touchdown to give San Francisco a 28-27 lead, but Rodgers would throw two deep passes to Davante Adams to put the Green Bay Packers within field goal range -- 51 yards.

PACKERS’ DAVANTE ADAMS REVEALS WHY HE WAS ABLE TO STAY IN GAME AFTER MASSIVE HIT

Mason Crosby would seal the deal to spoil the Niners' night, but after the game San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo wasn’t surprised Rodgers was able to pull it off.

"Well, you're always conscious of [the clock]," he told reporters after the game. "In that situation, there's a lot of different things going on. But yeah, game clock, you're always trying to get it as low as you can. It's just tough when you've got a guy like Aaron on the other side."

"You leave him any amount of time, you never know what can happen. I mean, the dude did it in 36, 37 seconds. You've got to tip your hat to him sometimes."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Juszczyk said after the game that he wasn’t conscious of the clock, but he knew the team needed a touchdown.

"I think the entire team was swarming me, so I didn't even know how much time was left on the clock, to be totally honest with you. And it really wasn't something that was on my mind during the play as well. We were down six, we needed a touchdown, so I was trying to score."

Garoppolo acknowledged it was a tough situation to be in.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"When a guy catches it and makes a play like that, you're not going to be upset at him for scoring," he said. "You want to toe that line with it. It's tough."