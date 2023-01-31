49ers 'dream scenario' for 2023 includes Tom Brady, Super Bowl champ says

Tom Brady’s future is as clear as a big-city skyline on a hot summer day and because of that the rumor mill has been churning and sports media pundits have theorized what his next step could be.

Keyshawn Johnson took his turn on ESPN Radio on Monday. The former NFL star and Super Bowl champion – ironically with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers – said the San Francisco 49ers would be a "dream scenario" for the seven-time Super Bowl champion given the organization’s flux situation at quarterback.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Here’s my dream scenario for John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan. There’s a guy in South Florida who is 45-46 years old," the former wide receiver said. "[If I’m the 49ers’ brass], I’m going to have a conversation with him come free agency, and I’m going to say, ‘Hey, you get to ride off into the sunset with essentially the same type of team that you had when you left New England and you went to Tampa.

"This is what I want you to do. I want you to come play for me, Tom. I’ve got a stout defense. I’ve got a running game. I’ve got one of the most dynamic players in the NFL on the offensive side of the ball in Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel, who is No. 2. We can upgrade one or two receiver positions. By the way, we’ve got one of the top tight ends in [George] Kittle."

BROCK PURDY SUFFERED 'COMPLETE TEAR' OF UCL IN NFC CHAMPIONSHIP LOSS TO EAGLES: REPORT

Johnson didn’t appear to mention another selling point – Brady’s hometown.

Brady was born in San Mateo and went to Junipero Serra High School. He grew up a Niners fan and San Francisco bringing him home would be a major storyline going into the 2023 season if the dominoes fell into place.

Not to mention, the 49ers have been dealt an impossible quarterback situation.

Trey Lance began the season as the starter but went down with a season-ending injury in Week 2. Jimmy Garoppolo got San Francisco back on track but was lost for the season in Week 13. Brock Purdy wouldn’t let the 49ers lose another game until he was injured in the conference championship on Sunday.

Purdy and Lance's health status in 2023 isn't clear. Garoppolo is set to become a free agent as well.

All the other pieces around the quarterback position appear to be in place and ready to come back for another chance at a Super Bowl.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Brady is set to be an unrestricted free agent once the offseason officially begins. But retirement looms in the background.