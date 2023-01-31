Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

San Francisco 49ers
Published

49ers 'dream scenario' for 2023 includes Tom Brady, Super Bowl champ says

Brady led the Bucs to a playoff game during the 2022 season

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 31 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 31

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Tom Brady’s future is as clear as a big-city skyline on a hot summer day and because of that the rumor mill has been churning and sports media pundits have theorized what his next step could be.

Keyshawn Johnson took his turn on ESPN Radio on Monday. The former NFL star and Super Bowl champion – ironically with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers – said the San Francisco 49ers would be a "dream scenario" for the seven-time Super Bowl champion given the organization’s flux situation at quarterback.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Buccaneers receiver Keyshawn Johnson celebrates with teammate Roman Oben after scoring a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings, Nov. 3, 2002, in Tampa, Florida.

Buccaneers receiver Keyshawn Johnson celebrates with teammate Roman Oben after scoring a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings, Nov. 3, 2002, in Tampa, Florida. (Reuters/Pierre DuCharme)

"Here’s my dream scenario for John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan. There’s a guy in South Florida who is 45-46 years old," the former wide receiver said. "[If I’m the 49ers’ brass], I’m going to have a conversation with him come free agency, and I’m going to say, ‘Hey, you get to ride off into the sunset with essentially the same type of team that you had when you left New England and you went to Tampa.

"This is what I want you to do. I want you to come play for me, Tom. I’ve got a stout defense. I’ve got a running game. I’ve got one of the most dynamic players in the NFL on the offensive side of the ball in Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel, who is No. 2. We can upgrade one or two receiver positions. By the way, we’ve got one of the top tight ends in [George] Kittle."

BROCK PURDY SUFFERED 'COMPLETE TEAR' OF UCL IN NFC CHAMPIONSHIP LOSS TO EAGLES: REPORT

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy throws a pass against the Eagles during the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Jan. 29, 2023.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy throws a pass against the Eagles during the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Jan. 29, 2023. (Bill Streicher-USA Today Sports)

Johnson didn’t appear to mention another selling point – Brady’s hometown.

Brady was born in San Mateo and went to Junipero Serra High School. He grew up a Niners fan and San Francisco bringing him home would be a major storyline going into the 2023 season if the dominoes fell into place.

Not to mention, the 49ers have been dealt an impossible quarterback situation.

Trey Lance began the season as the starter but went down with a season-ending injury in Week 2. Jimmy Garoppolo got San Francisco back on track but was lost for the season in Week 13. Brock Purdy wouldn’t let the 49ers lose another game until he was injured in the conference championship on Sunday.

Purdy and Lance's health status in 2023 isn't clear. Garoppolo is set to become a free agent as well.

All the other pieces around the quarterback position appear to be in place and ready to come back for another chance at a Super Bowl.

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on Feb. 4, 2020.

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on Feb. 4, 2020. (Mark J. Rebilas-USA Today Sports)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Brady is set to be an unrestricted free agent once the offseason officially begins. But retirement looms in the background.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.