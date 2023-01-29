Brock Purdy's injury revealed; 49ers to get more clarity Monday: report

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy injured his elbow during the NFC Championship against the Philadelphia Eagles, and he had to battle through it after backup Josh Johnson went out with a concussion.

Following initial tests, the 49ers believed Purdy suffered a UCL injury, though they are uncertain about the severity of it, ESPN reported.

The Niners are hoping the UCL, which is common to baseball with Tommy John surgery needed to repair, isn’t ruptured. If that’s the case, Purdy needs just six weeks to recover, and he will be able to proceed with his offseason training leading into training camp.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

If it’s worse and surgery is needed, Purdy’s availability at the start of training camp would come into question.

San Francisco will find out the severity of the injury after further testing on Monday.

49ERS' BROCK PURDY FORCED BACK INTO NFC CHAMPIONSHIP AFTER LEAVING WITH ELBOW INJURY

The injury to Purdy came when he was looking to make a pass downfield when Eagles edge rusher Haason Reddick, who is having quite the playoff thus far, hit him before his arm came forward, causing a fumble and switching the field in favor of the home team.

Purdy's arm was clearly disrupted as Reddick's hand smacked him prior to the throw.

Johnson came in for Purdy but was ruled out after suffering a concussion from another Eagles pass rush forcing a hit.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan had no choice but to put Purdy back in the game, but he wasn’t able to throw the football more than five yards. The offense, then, was one-dimensional and the Eagles feasted on their run plays, no matter how tricky Shanahan tried to get with them.

NFL STAR JOEY BOSA GOES ON EXPLICIT TIRADE TOWARD HECKLING EAGLES FAN: ‘YOU F---ING LOSER!’

In the end, a 31-7 disappointing loss for the Niners ended their season and snapped a win streak that spanned back before Purdy took over as the team’s starter following the season-ending injury of Jimmy Garoppolo.

It was a fantastic rookie showing for Purdy – he is one of the final candidates for the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year award – but this wasn't how he envisioned his season would end.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Now he's hoping his sophomore campaign doesn't start too late as he has a legitimate chance to be the starter in Week 1 of next year after what he showed the 49ers this season.