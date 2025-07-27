49ers defensive end Tarron Jackson hospitalized following scary training camp collision

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The San Francisco 49ers had a scary scene play out at training camp on Sunday after a collision led to a player being transported to the hospital.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan announced that defensive end Tarron Jackson was hospitalized following a collision. He was conscious and had movement in his extremities, though he was transported to Stanford Hospital for evaluation.

Beat reporters watching practice saw the scene play out, where Jackson hit the ground hard after being blocked and didn’t get up. Trainers went out to check on him, and after several minutes, he was placed on a backboard and taken off the field.

Jackson is a player looking to earn a spot on the 49ers’ roster entering training camp. He joined their practice squad on a one-year, $1.1 million deal.

However, Jackson’s injury now leaves that chance of making the 53-man roster up in the air.

Jackson would be playing in his fourth NFL season if he were to get on the field. He was a sixth-round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles back in 2021, playing 21 games for the franchise after a stellar career at Coastal Carolina.

Jackson’s production was off the bench, as he collected 18 tackles and one sack over 17 games his rookie year. He saw just four appearances in 2022 before he was waived by the franchise midway through the season.

He would go on to join the Eagles’ practice squad, remaining in place there through the 2023 season. Then, in 2024, the Carolina Panthers came calling and Jackson signed with them.

He went on to play three games for Carolina last season, though he saw just 28 defensive snaps and 21 special teams plays.

The 27-year-old signed with San Francisco in January with hopes of impressing yet another team enough to earn a spot come Week 1.

