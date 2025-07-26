Jets quarterback Justin Fields returns to training camp after injury scare

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields was back on the practice field Saturday morning after an injury scare had fans assuming the worst.

Fields, in his first Jets training camp, suffered a dislocated toe on his right foot early during Wednesday’s practice. He had to be carted off the field, sending social media ablaze with concern that the Jets’ season was over before it began – a familiar feeling for the organization’s fanbase.

But the Jets were able to breathe a sigh of relief with Fields back at practice on Saturday morning.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Just trying to ease him in," head coach Aaron Glenn told reporters after the session. "I thought he did a good job in the 7-on-7. The thing is, he has a ways to go until we get him out there. We’re gonna make sure we keep the process going."

Fields participated in 7-on-7 drills and threw passes during the quarterback positional drills and again with the receivers. He did not participate in team drills.

JETS' JUSTIN FIELDS AVOIDS 'SERIOUS INJURY' AFTER BEING CARTED OFF FIELD DURING PRACTICE

Glenn said just a day earlier that the hoopla on social media was unwarranted as many feared that the latest Jets’ signal caller could miss significant time like his predecessor, Aaron Rodgers, did in his first season in New York.

"The huge storm that was created really made no sense," Glenn said. "And I think that’s a lesson for all of us of, guys, let’s just wait until we get the diagnosis. And I will not BS you, all right? I will tell you exactly what it is and we’ll move on. So that shouldn’t happen again."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fields signed a two-year, $40 million deal in March after playing in Pittsburgh . Glenn said Friday that he did not anticipate the injury to derail his season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.