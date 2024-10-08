49ers coach Kyle Shanahan explains why he was 'pretty shocked' Jets fired Robert Saleh

The news of Robert Saleh’s firing by the New York Jets came as a surprise to many after the head coach had just five games under his belt this season with a 2-3 record.

The shock was not just for the Jets fan base, but it was felt throughout the NFL, including a former colleague of Saleh’s out west.

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan knows Saleh very well. The latter was his defensive coordinator from 2017-2020 before getting the Jets’ head coaching gig in January 2021.

So, after hearing Saleh was fired, Shanahan explained why he saw it as a "pretty surprising" move.

"I sent him a text, but I haven't gotten to talk to him," Shanahan said at a press conference on Tuesday. "And yeah, I was pretty shocked. That stuff throws you off, especially when they're competing for first in the division this week and I think they're up there on defense and have got a pretty good team and a chance to have a hell of a year. So that was pretty surprising."

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson told reporters that he felt this was the right decision at the right time, but he did not go into detail as to why he decided to fire Saleh.

To Shanahan’s point, the Jets might be a game under .500, but the AFC East has been a surprising bunch so far this season, with the Buffalo Bills at 3-2 after suffering back-to-back losses just as the Jets have. The Miami Dolphins have been in disarray despite winning this past week against the New England Patriots, who appear to be one of the worst teams in the NFL after losing four straight games.

So, with a division to compete for, and Saleh finally getting quarterback Aaron Rodgers healthy after the disastrous torn Achilles in Week 1 last year, this New York squad has a real chance to break that playoff drought of over a decade.

To further the surprise for Shanahan, Saleh’s defense, which was a strength last season, is producing yet again. However, the offense, which has been play-called by offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, has seen inconsistent play through five weeks.

Saleh’s firing came one day after Johnson met with Rodgers, though the team owner said he had no input into the decision to make the firing. Johnson did consult GM Joe Douglas, but once again, the owner put the decision solely on his shoulders.

Saleh may be on the free agent block now, but his defensive expertise should not have him there long.

Perhaps Shanahan could find a place for his old colleague somewhere on his staff, considering how great the 49ers’ defenses were with Saleh’s direction in the past.

Meanwhile, the Jets will give defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich the role of interim head coach now, and reports say that he will have the remainder of the season to prove he can stay in the role full-time.

With the keys passed to Ulbrich now, he will lead the Jets into "Monday Night Football" against the Bills this week.

