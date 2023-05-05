Expand / Collapse search
San Francisco 49ers
49ers' Deebo Samuel confident his team is better than Eagles, says NFC title loss was due to injuries

The 49ers finished the regular season on a 12-game winning streak before losing to the Eagles

By Chantz Martin | Fox News
The Philadelphia Eagles entered the playoffs last season as the No. 1 seed in the NFC and dominated the San Francisco 49ers in the conference title game. 

In the months since, several players have spoken out about how injuries impacted the game's outcome. The loss still seems to be on the mind of Niners star wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

Samuel said there is "no question" the 49ers were the better team heading into the NFC title game, but the elbow injury quarterback Brock Purdy suffered prevented San Francisco from winning.

Deebo Samuel carries the football

Deebo Samuel (19) of the San Francisco 49ers carries the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the third quarter in the NFC championship game at Lincoln Financial Field Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

"We lost because we played with 10 people," Samuel told Complex.com.

After losing quarterbacks Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo to season-ending injuries, seventh-round rookie Brock Purdy stepped in toward the end of the regular season. He went 5-0 in five regular-season starts with 1,374 passing yards, 13 touchdown passes and four interceptions.

Purdy tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow early in the Eagles game. He was replaced by veteran Josh Johnson.

And Johnson suffered a concussion in the third quarter. Purdy was forced to return to the game, but he could not throw a pass and handed the ball off the rest of the contest.

An Eagles player tackles a 49ers player

Patrick Johnson (48) of the Philadelphia Eagles tackles Deebo Samuel (19) of the San Francisco 49ers during the third quarter in the NFC championship game at Lincoln Financial Field Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Fast-forward to May. Samuel believes the Eagles are one of the most overrated teams heading into the 2023 season.

Samuel mentioned the Eagles are his "most hated team," and he has grown tired of all the chatter surrounding Philly. The Eagles had a busy offseason that included signing quarterback Jalen Hurts to a massive long-term contract extension.

Deebo Samuel runs during the NFC title game

Deebo Samuel (19) of the San Francisco 49ers rushes during the NFC championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. The Eagles defeated the 49ers 31-7. (Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

The front office was also able to retain some key veterans like Fletcher Cox and Darius Slay. The team also was widely praised for its draft selections, which included first-round picks Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith.

The moves have fueled the already confident Eagles fan base, much to Samuel's displeasure.

"All the trash talk coming from the Eagles fan base and the players, you just get tired of that," Samuel said.

The Eagles remain the odds-on favorite to win the NFC this upcoming season and make a second consecutive appearance in the Super Bowl

The Eagles and the 49ers are scheduled to face off in the regular season.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.