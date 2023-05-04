Expand / Collapse search
Published

Eagles' A.J. Brown attempts to put end to CeeDee Lamb comparisons, says they are 'not the same'

Brown and Lamb were both named to the Pro Bowl last season

By Chantz Martin | Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 4

Eagles All-Pro wide receiver A.J. Brown wants to put an end to the conversations comparing him to CeeDee Lamb.

In a series of since-deleted tweets, Brown said the comparisons are not warranted because Lamb's game is limited to one part of the field. 

"He plays slot and I play outside and inside," Brown wrote.

Brown then suggested Rams receiver Cooper Kupp would be a more accurate player to compare to Lamb. Kupp was named the MVP of the 2022 Super Bowl and earned NFL Offensive Player of the Year honors for the 2021 season. 

AJ Brown soars with another TD

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown celebrates a touchdown reception during the first half of a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Oct. 30, 2022, in Philadelphia.  (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Kupp primarily lines up in the slot. Brown added that his style of play is vastly different from players like Kupp and Lamb. 

"It's not the same," Brown noted.

Brown attempted to clarify his comments in a separate tweet, saying he wasn't "taking a shot" at Lamb "because he is cold and you'll know I don't care about the rivalry either."

On paper, Brown and Lamb produced similar seasons. 

Brown hauled in 88 passes for 1,496 yards, while Lamb finished with 1,359 yards. Although Lamb accounted for 137 fewer receiving yards, he did manage more receptions.

Lamb had 107 over 17 regular-season games.

CeeDee Lamb stopped by C.J. Gardner-Johnson

The Dallas Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb is stopped by the Philadelphia Eagles' C.J. Gardner-Johnson during the first half of a game Oct. 16, 2022, in Philadelphia.  (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

However, the differences become more evident when you take a closer look at the numbers. Lamb accounted for the fifth-most routes out of the slot among receivers last season, according to Pro Football Focus.

His 92 targets and 71 catches were third-most overall out of the slot. 

Brown ran a limited number of slot routes. Approximately 13% of Brown's receptions originated from the slot, while a whopping 66% of Lamb's catches came from the slot.

A.J. Brown plays against the Giants

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown prior to an NFC divisional playoff game against the New York Giants Jan. 21, 2023, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.   (Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Slot receivers are often matched up against an opposing team's nickel cornerback or a linebacker. But receivers who line up outside the numbers almost exclusively face cornerbacks.

Nickel corners and linebackers usually do not have the same speed and physicality that a primary cornerback on the outside posseses. 

Brown and Lamb play drastically different versions of the same position. So, their games may not be quite as similar as the pure pass-catching numbers reflect.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.