Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Super Bowl LVIII

49ers' Brock Purdy watched Tom Brady's playoff greatness to learn ahead of Super Bowl LVIII: report

Purdy learned that Brady didn't try to be a 'superhero' in his Super Bowl wins

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 11 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 11

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

It’s a tale of two quarterbacks in this year’s Super Bowl.

On the Kansas City Chiefs' side, Patrick Mahomes is no stranger to being on the field in the final game of the season, and he’s set to play in his fourth Super Bowl in the last five seasons.

Meanwhile, San Francisco 49ers signal-caller Brock Purdy, "Mr. Irrelevant" of the 2022 NFL Draft, is making his first Super Bowl appearance in his young career as the team’s franchise quarterback.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Brock Purdy throws ball

Brock Purdy of the San Francisco 49ers warms up before Super Bowl LVIII. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The pressure is obviously through the roof for Purdy to perform in Las Vegas, which means preparation in every fashion was necessary these past two weeks. 

One of the ways he did so was by watching playoff games and Super Bowls featuring arguably the best to ever do it: Tom Brady

SUPER BOWL LVIII: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT THE GAME

CBS Sports’ Evan Washburn reported Purdy’s desire for perfection was "eating at him" until he started watching Brady. The New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is considered one of the best to ever play the position, yet Purdy noticed that he was never perfect, despite the many Super Bowls in which he came out victorious.

Brock Purdy vs Commanders

Brock Purdy of the San Francisco 49ers (G Fiume/Getty Images)

The "superhero" moniker wasn’t something Brady aspired to throughout his seven Super Bowl wins, but what Purdy noticed was the clutch factor.

Performing when his offense really needed it is something Brady is known for, and Purdy will be focused on doing that in the biggest game of his career. 

Two weeks ago against the Detroit Lions, Purdy delivered multiple crucial plays during a massive comeback that led to the 34-31 victory. He made multiple clutch throws, and he also picked up crucial third downs with his legs in the second half to mount the come-from-behind victory. 

The Chiefs certainly have the experience factor in this contest, which goes a long way, as we’ve seen for multiple teams over the years.

Brock Purdy walks into Allegiant Stadium

Brock Purdy of the San Francisco 49ers arrives before Super Bowl LVIII. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But if there’s ever someone to learn from to come out with the Vince Lombardi Trophy, it’s the man who’s won the most Super Bowl rings in a career. Purdy’s hoping some Brady magic comes his way on Sunday night.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.