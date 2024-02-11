49ers' Brock Purdy watched Tom Brady's playoff greatness to learn ahead of Super Bowl LVIII: report

It’s a tale of two quarterbacks in this year’s Super Bowl.

On the Kansas City Chiefs' side, Patrick Mahomes is no stranger to being on the field in the final game of the season, and he’s set to play in his fourth Super Bowl in the last five seasons.

Meanwhile, San Francisco 49ers signal-caller Brock Purdy, "Mr. Irrelevant" of the 2022 NFL Draft, is making his first Super Bowl appearance in his young career as the team’s franchise quarterback.

The pressure is obviously through the roof for Purdy to perform in Las Vegas, which means preparation in every fashion was necessary these past two weeks.

One of the ways he did so was by watching playoff games and Super Bowls featuring arguably the best to ever do it: Tom Brady.

CBS Sports’ Evan Washburn reported Purdy’s desire for perfection was "eating at him" until he started watching Brady. The New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is considered one of the best to ever play the position, yet Purdy noticed that he was never perfect, despite the many Super Bowls in which he came out victorious.

The "superhero" moniker wasn’t something Brady aspired to throughout his seven Super Bowl wins, but what Purdy noticed was the clutch factor.

Performing when his offense really needed it is something Brady is known for, and Purdy will be focused on doing that in the biggest game of his career.

Two weeks ago against the Detroit Lions, Purdy delivered multiple crucial plays during a massive comeback that led to the 34-31 victory. He made multiple clutch throws, and he also picked up crucial third downs with his legs in the second half to mount the come-from-behind victory.

The Chiefs certainly have the experience factor in this contest, which goes a long way, as we’ve seen for multiple teams over the years.

But if there’s ever someone to learn from to come out with the Vince Lombardi Trophy, it’s the man who’s won the most Super Bowl rings in a career. Purdy’s hoping some Brady magic comes his way on Sunday night.