4-star wide receiver uses infant son to announce USC commitment

High school football prospects have announced their college destinations in a number of ways over the years, as fanbases eagerly await their decisions.

On Monday, Long Beach Millikan four-star wide receiver Ryan Pellum was down to his final two schools when he announced the next step in his athletic career.

With the University of Southern California (USC) and the University of Oregon eagerly awaiting his call, Pellum made his decision in a most-unique way.

Pellum used his son to announce his intention to attend USC in 2024, dressing the young child in Trojans' garb to inform the college football world of his next steps.

The Trojans were not high on Pellum’s list in December, but a visit by USC head coach Lincoln Riley changed USC’s odds.

"I really clicked well with the coaches and that relationship grew every time I was around them," Pellum told 247 Sports. "I think a big thing early on, with USC not being high on my list, was a little miscommunication between us.

"Once we started talking, and they told me I was a high priority and showed me too, things moved quick. I love the idea of playing for coach Riley and coach Simmons and playing close to home is an added plus for sure."

The Trojans are back in the national spotlight after going 11-3 in Riley’s first season in Los Angeles.

USC returns quarterback Caleb Williams – who many are predicting to be the top pick of the 2024 NFL Draft – for his junior season as the Trojans look to make the College Football Playoff for the first time.

"USC has a dynamic passing offense and has developed some great receivers there," Pellum said. "You know at USC, they will always have a great quarterback in place too and that’s obviously important if you’re a receiver.

"They feel I can be an impact guy for them and I see that as well. USC has become WRU (Wide Receiver University) and I love the direction the program is going. Coach Riley has already done big things in year one, and they’re just getting started."