Caleb Williams, USC's sophomore star, wins 2022 Heisman Trophy

University of Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams won the Heisman Trophy in a ceremony in New York City Saturday night.

A sophomore from Washington, D.C., Williams entered his first season with the Trojans with sky-high expectations after he transferred from Oklahoma. Williams not only met those expectations, he exceeded them.

Williams becomes the school's first player to win the award since Reggie Bush in 2005. Bush's award was later be vacated.

This year's other Heisman Trophy finalists were fellow quarterbacks Stetson Bennett of Georgia, Max Duggan of TCU and Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud.

Williams was recently named The Associated Press college football player of the year, becoming the school's first winner of the award since 2005 with his stellar debut season for the Trojans.

Williams received 32 of the 46 first-place votes and 117 total points from AP Top 25 poll voters to win the award.

The Heisman Trophy winner finished well ahead of TCU quarterback Max Duggan, who came in second with six first-place votes and 64 points.

Stroud was third, Tennessee's Hendon Hooker was fourth and Georgia's Bennett fifth.

Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr., the first repeat SEC defensive player of the year, was the only non-quarterback among this year's top eight vote recipients. He finished sixth after coming in fourth last season.

Williams is set to return to USC next season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.