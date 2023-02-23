Expand / Collapse search
USC Trojans
Published

Defending Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams reveals his 'No. 1' NFL destination

Williams is likely to be the first pick next year - in the 2024 NFL Draft

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 23

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 23

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

USC quarterback Caleb Williams already knows where he wants to play professionally.

The defending Heisman Trophy winner still has another year of college ball before he heads to the NFL, but he's likely to be the No. 1 pick of the 2024 NFL Draft.

He's sure hoping a particular squad has that selection: the Miami Dolphins.

"I like to be around younger coaches," Williams told People. "I’d probably go to the Dolphins. I also would be able to play with Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Mike Gesicki. The defense isn’t bad. That’s probably my No. 1 spot."

Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams jumps in for a touchdown as Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts, left, defends and Southern California wide receiver Kyle Ford watches during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Los Angeles. 

Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams jumps in for a touchdown as Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts, left, defends and Southern California wide receiver Kyle Ford watches during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Los Angeles.  (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

"I also like the colors," he added. "The colors are pretty cool and the weather’s good."

Williams may need a reality check, though. The Dolphins just made the playoffs, so it'd be very hard to see them fall to the worst record in the league with the hopes of acquiring his talents.

Of course, Miami could trade up in the 2024 draft (assuming Williams declares and his stock remains sky high), but again, considering the likelihood that they'll be a playoff team, their picks wouldn't exactly move the needle.

Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams poses for a photograph after winning the Heisman Trophy, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in New York.

Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams poses for a photograph after winning the Heisman Trophy, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

There also is another issue - Miami already has a young, promising quarterback in Tua Tagovailoa. The soon-to-be 25-year-old suffered two concussions during the regular season, one of which was the subject of much controversy, so who knows what his future may hold, both short and long-term.

Williams did later add that he'd play "anywhere," but also mentioned the San Francisco 49ers, Las Vegas Raiders and Atlanta Falcons as teams atop his wish list. 

The latter two are surely in the quarterback market, while the Niners, at this point, probably have too many.

Caleb Williams celebrates victory over Notre Dame with "heart" hand symbol.

Caleb Williams celebrates victory over Notre Dame with "heart" hand symbol. (Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)

The rising junior just threw for 4,537 yards and 42 touchdowns to go along with 10 touchdowns on the ground. 

So while he doesn't have 32 teams on his list, most of the 32 certainly have him on theirs.