3 suspects arrested in $200K burglary of Browns star Shedeur Sanders' home, police announce

Three suspects in the burglary of Cleveland Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders’ home in November have been arrested, the Medina County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday.

"The Medina County Sheriff’s Office has completed its investigation into the crime and has successfully identified the three suspects that burglarized Mr. Sanders' residence along with positively identifying the driver of the vehicle involved," authorities said in a press release.

"Three of the suspects have been arrested and are currently in custody. The fourth suspect is at large with an active warrant for his arrest."

The burglary occurred around 6:46 p.m. Nov. 16, 2025, when surveillance cameras captured video of the suspects entering and exiting Sanders’ home from different locations.

"The suspects were wearing masks and gloves and can be seen exiting the residence at approximately 6:58 p.m. with various property belonging to Mr. Sanders. It is estimated that approximately $200,000 in property was stolen," the statement said.

A parole report by Officer Charles Johnson was obtained by Fox News Digital that stated the three suspects ransacked a bedroom, rifled through nightstands and closets and used their cellphone flashlights to navigate the home. The suspects carried multiple bags with them when exiting the home and wound up disappearing into the woods.

At the time, Sanders was making his NFL regular-season debut against the Baltimore Ravens.

Sanders did, however, find a silver lining in the burglary while addressing the media.

"I’m in a mental space now to where it’s not too much that could faze me, honestly. And none of my jewelry got took, anyway," Sanders said at the time. "So, you know, it’s just caught slipping. You know, it happens."

Sanders was among the latest NFL stars to be burglarized while playing in a game. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had jewelry and other goods stolen from his home.

Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce were both burglarized on the same day last season. Four Chilean nationals were arrested in that burglary, and authorities released a photo of them posing with the stolen items.

Fox News’ Jackson Thompson contributed to this report.

