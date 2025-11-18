Expand / Collapse search
Shedeur Sanders

Ohio police address Browns QB Shedeur Sanders' home invasion that resulted in $200K in stolen items

Sanders made his NFL debut on the day of the robbery

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson , Ryan Gaydos Fox News
The Medina County Sheriff’s Office in Ohio said $200,000 in stolen goods was taken from the home of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders after three masked suspects broke into his home Sunday. 

"Surveillance cameras in the residence were able to capture video footage of the suspects as they entered and exited different portions of the home," the office said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital. "The suspects were wearing masks and gloves and can be seen exiting the residence at approximately 6:58 p.m. with various property belonging to Mr. Sanders.

"It is estimated that approximately $200,000 in property was stolen."

Shedeur Sanders throws a pass

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) throws a pass in the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Cleveland, Ohio, on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/David Richard)

A parole report by officer Charles Johnson, obtained by Fox News Digital, claimed that the victim in question, "requested this incident be kept from the media if possible."

Johnson's report states that three suspects ransacked a bedroom, rifled through nightstands and closets, and used cellphone flashlights as they moved through the home, and that footage reviewed by investigators showed the trio leaving the house, carrying multiple bags before disappearing into the nearby woods. 

Sanders was playing for the Browns, making his NFL regular season debut on Sunday. 

Shedeur Sanders warms up before game

Shedeur Sanders of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field on Nov. 16, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio. (Jason Miller/Getty Images)

During the Browns’ 23-17 defeat, Sanders came in after starter Dillon Gabriel suffered a concussion. Sanders went 4-of-16 for 47 yards with one interception. He was also sacked twice by the Ravens.

Multiple high-profile athletes have suffered home invasions during their games in recent years.

Shedeur Sanders during a game

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) leaves the field following the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on Oct. 12, 2025, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Barry Reeger/Imagn Images)

In the NFL, fellow quarterbacks Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs had their homes broken into last season. 

Travis Kelce, Mahomes’ Chiefs teammate, also had a break-in the same day as his quarterback while they were at a game. Four Chilean nationals were arrested in the burglary, and authorities released a photo of them posing with the stolen accessories.

