2026 Truist Championship Odds: McIlroy Favored in First Start Since Masters Win

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The PGA Tour returns to Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina for the sixth of eight Signature Events this season. The Truist Championship features a 72-player field and serves as a key tune-up ahead of next week’s PGA Championship.

The major storyline this week is Rory McIlroy returning after a three-week hiatus following his historic back-to-back wins at The Masters, becoming just the fourth golfer ever to accomplish the feat at Augusta National.

While World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will not be in the field this week, Rory McIlroy will still be joined by seven of the world’s top 10 golfers teeing it up.

So who will be lifting the trophy at the end of the week?

Let's take a look at the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of May 5.

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2026 Truist Championship

Rory McIlroy: +580 (bet $10 to win $68 total)

Cameron Young: +920 (bet $10 to win $102 total)

Xander Schauffele: +1150 (bet $10 to win $125 total)

Matt Fitzpatrick: +1700 (bet $10 to win $180 total)

Ludvig Åberg: +1850 (bet $10 to win $195 total)

Tommy Fleetwood: +2350 (bet $10 to win $245 total)

Si Woo Kim: +2400 (bet $10 to win $250 total)

Adam Scott: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Sam Burns: +3200 (bet $10 to win $330 total)

Patrick Cantlay: +3200 (bet $10 to win $330 total)

Viktor Hovland: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Hideki Matsuyama: +3600 (bet $10 to win $370 total)

Robert MacIntyre: +3800 (bet $10 to win $390 total)

Rickie Fowler: +3800 (bet $10 to win $390 total)

Min Woo Lee: +3900 (bet $10 to win $400 total)

Maverick McNealy: +4100 (bet $10 to win $420 total)

Jordan Spieth: +4300 (bet $10 to win $440 total)

Chris Gotterup: +4300 (bet $10 to win $440 total)

Sepp Straka: +4400 (bet $10 to win $450 total)

Kurt Kitayama: +4400 (bet $10 to win $450 total)

J.J. Spaun: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Justin Thomas: +4700 (bet $10 to win $480 total)

Ben Griffin: +4800 (bet $10 to win $490 total)

Nicolai Hojgaard: +4900 (bet $10 to win $500 total)

Harris English: +4900 (bet $10 to win $500 total)

Here is what to know about the oddsboard:

The Favorites

With Scheffler out of the field, McIlroy opens as the +580 favorite in his first start since winning his second green jacket. Just behind him is Cameron Young at +920. Young enters this event fresh off a win at last week’s Cadillac Championship and in the best form of his career. Over his last seven starts, he has recorded two wins (including The Players Championship) along with five top-10 finishes. That run includes a T-3 at The Masters, where he played in the final group alongside McIlroy.

Best Outright Bets

Xander Schauffele: +1150 (bet $10 to win $125 total)

While Schauffele has yet to win this season, he has remained one of the most consistent top players on Tour. He owns four top-10 finishes this season and has placed inside the top 25 in each of his last seven starts. According to Data Golf, Schauffele has gained strokes on approach in 13 straight events, including more than two strokes at The Masters. His consistent ball striking suggests it’s a matter of when, not if, he wins this season, and this could be the ideal spot given his runner-up finishes at Quail Hollow in 2023 and 2024.

Adam Scott: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Scott leads the PGA Tour in approach play this season, gaining strokes with his irons in every start. He has gained more than +1.5 strokes on approach in three of his last four events and has recorded two top-five finishes, including a T-4 at last week’s Cadillac Championship. While his putting has held him back from a huge season, there were very encouraging signs in his final round on Sunday, when he delivered his best putting performance of the season. If he carries that over to this week, he could be extremely dangerous.

Patrick Cantlay: +3200 (bet $10 to win $330 total)

Cantlay enters this week on a run of three straight T-12 finishes, including at The Masters, where he battled back from a +5 opening round and 65th place to make a weekend charge. He carried that momentum into the RBC Heritage, finishing T-8 despite losing nearly a stroke on the greens. If his putter can flip, watch out.

Viktor Hovland: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Viktor Hovland is the definition of boom or bust. While he’s had an underwhelming season by his standards, this course sets up very well for him. He finished T-3 here in his first career start in 2021 and has said the layout suits his game, especially with its length and emphasis on strong driving.

He showed flashes at the RBC Heritage a few weeks ago, playing well early before fading over the weekend. He’s still working through some inconsistencies, but his upside is undeniable. Hovland is the type of player who can contend any given week, and at longer odds, he brings clear outright value.