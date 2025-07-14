2025 MLB All-Star Game to take place at Braves' home park after it was taken away over voting law controversy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The MLB All-Star Game will take place Tuesday night at Truist Park in Cumberland, Georgia, with the American League looking to continue its dominance over the National League.

The American League has won 10 out of the last 11 games, not including the 2020 season in which the game was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The National League won the game in 2023, but the American League rectified their loss last season in Arlington, Texas.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

This year, the game heads to the home of the Atlanta Braves. It’s the first time the All-Star Game will be played in their stadium since they played at Turner Field in 2000.

The Braves were initially supposed to host the 2021 All-Star Game at Truist Park, but it was removed over an uproar about a voting law the state passed. The Election Integrity Act of 2021 placed new restrictions on voting by mail, added voter ID requirements and limited ballot drop boxes. Then-President Joe Biden criticized the law as "Jim Crow on steroids."

On Monday, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp praised MLB for returning the game to Atlanta and creating economic opportunities for businesses in the city.

"We're excited about the game finally being here. It should have been here several years ago. They never should have pulled it to start with, but thankfully the game's coming back," Kemp said in an appearance on "Fox & Friends."

"It's good for the Braves organization. It's good for all the vendors and small business people in and around the ballpark and in the city of Atlanta up in Cobb County and really for our whole state."

2025 MLB ALL-STAR GAME MVP PREDICTION, PICK: BACK LONG SHOT KYLE STOWERS

The law is presently still in place as the baseball world descends on the city.

As far as the game goes, reigning American League Cy Young pitcher Tarik Skubal, of the Detroit Tigers, is set to start against National League Rookie of the Year, Pittsburgh Pirates star Paul Skenes.

New York Yankees’ All-Star Max Fried handed Skubal the opportunity to start the game as he felt that Skubal had earned the honor.

Read below for the projected starters of the American and National League teams.

American League

CA: Cal Raleigh, Seattle Mariners

1B: Vladimi Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays

2B: Gleyber Torres, Detroit Tigers

3B: Junior Caminero, Tampa Bay Rays

SS: Jacob Wilson, Athletics

LF: Riley Greene, Detroit Tigers

CF: Javier Baez, Detroit Tigers

RF: Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

DH: Ryan O’Hearn, Baltimore Orioles

National League

CA: Will Smith, Los Angeles Dodgers

1B: Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers

2B: Kete Marte, Arizona Diamondbacks

3B: Manny Machado, San Diego Padres

SS: Francisco Lindor, New York Mets

LF: Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta Braves

CF: Pete Crow-Armstrong, Chicago Cubs

RF: Kyle Tucker, Chicago Cubs

DH: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers

The American League will be managed by the Yankees’ Aaron Boone. The Dodgers’ Dave Roberts will manage the National League.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The MLB All-Star Game will be played on FOX at 8 p.m. ET. Full coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET.

Fox News' Taylor Penley contributed to this report.