Detroit Lions

2 music icons put political beliefs aside for common cause -- the Detroit Lions

Lions moved to 6-1 on Sunday

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Kid Rock and Eminem have a completely different set of political beliefs.

One was at the Republican National Convention in support of former President Donald Trump, while the other stumped for Vice President Kamala Harris along with former President Barack Obama.

Eminem in 2018

Eminem leaves the field after the coin toss before the Detroit Lions played against the New York Jets on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018 at Ford Field in Detroit. (Kirthmon F. Dozier, Detroit Free Press)

However, there is one thing that brings them together – their Detroit Lions fandom. They both expressed it as much on social media on Sunday, as the Lions dominated the Tennessee Titans, 52-17.

"Here's one thing @KidRock and I do agree on... GO @Lions!!!! Appreciate you, Bob," Eminem wrote on X.

Kid Rock replied.

"Thanks @Eminem - Who would of thought it would be 2 white rappers from Detroit / Michigan to show our divided Country what class is and how it should be done! Appreciate ya too Marshall!"

Kid Rock in 2012

Recording artist Kid Rock performs at halftime of the Thanksgiving Day game between the Houston Texans and Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit on Nov. 22, 2012. (Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports)

The Lions appear to be making believers out of everyone. Detroit’s win put them at 6-1 for the season and on top of the NFC North. It is the third time this season the Lions have scored at least 40 points.

"That's what champions do," Detroit’s head coach Dan Campbell said after the game, via The Detroit News. "When you come out, you don't care what time of day it is, what the records are, what the surface is, you come out and handle your business, and we did that."

Sam LaPorta scores a TD

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta, #87, celebrates his touchdown with teammates Amon-Ra St. Brown, #14, Brock Wright, #89, and Tim Patrick, #17, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024 in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Detroit’s 6-1 record is the best in the NFC after winning five straight games. The Lions have the franchise’s best seven-game record since 1956.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.