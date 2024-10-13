Expand / Collapse search
Detroit Lions

Eminem gives 1-word reaction after Lions' Aidan Hutchinson suffers gruesome injury vs Cowboys

Hutchinson is likely finished for the rest of the season

Ryan Gaydos
Published
Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for October 13

Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for October 13

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here.

Detroit Lions fans gasped when Aidan Hutchinson went down with a devastating injury in the third quarter of Sunday evening’s win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Eminem, who has been one of the biggest supporters of the Lions as they have made their resurgence to the top of the NFL, had a one-word reaction as Hutchinson was placed on a backboard and carted off of the field.

Hutchinson on the ground

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, #97, is attended to by team staff after suffering an unknown injury in the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Jerome Miron)

"F---," the Detroit rapper wrote on X.

He was far from the only one who felt that way.

Lions running back David Montgomery had the star defensive end in his thoughts when he talked about him in an interview with Fox Sports’ Erin Andrews.

"Aidan is definitely the heartbeat of our team and that defense …We’re going to take it personal. We want to do it for 97," he said.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Hutchinson suffered a broken tibia.

Eminem in 2018

Eminem leaves the field after the coin toss before the Detroit Lions played the New York Jets on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018 at Ford Field in Detroit. (Kirthmon F. Dozier, Detroit Free Press)

"He’s in good hands right now," Campbell said. "He’s being taken care of. He’ll stay back here. Obviously, he’s going to be down for a little while. That’s tough. That’s hard to lose somebody like him but we’ll know a lot more after this. Obviously, wish him the best."

Hutchinson entered the game with 6.5 sacks and added to his total with a sack on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

He has been part of the reason why the Lions’ defense has seen a resurgence since the 2022 season. Detroit selected him with the No. 2 pick of the draft that year, and he immediately came on strong. He was the runner-up for Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2022 when he had 9.5 sacks and three interceptions.

Aidan Hutchinson and Alim McNeill

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, #97, and Alim McNeill, #54, celebrate after McNeill sacked Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott, #4, in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Last season, he had 11.5 sacks and an interception on his way to the first Pro Bowl selection of his career.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.