12 nations back Katie Uhlaender's petition for Olympic spot after Canada allegedly manipulated competition

At least 12 countries have come out in support of American skeleton athlete Katie Uhlaender.

The Olympic committees of Malta, Israel, the Virgin Islands, South Korea, Belgium, Brazil, Jamaica, Denmark, Netherlands, Ghana, Nigeria and Trinidad, sent to the International Olympic Committee (IOC), have signed their support for Uhlaender either in their own letters or signing the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC)'s letter to the IOC advocating for the American to be granted qualification for the Milan Cortina Winter Games.

Uhlaender is suddenly leading an international protest to gain qualification after a decision by Team Canada cost her the chance to make her sixth Winter Olympics.

After Team Canada withdrew athletes from the North America Cup earlier this month, reducing the amount of points the competition could award. The reduction made it mathematically impossible for Uhlaender to earn enough points to qualify.

Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton (BCS) said the decision to withdraw the athletes was made "after careful evaluation of the program's needs and in consultation with the IBSF" and "careful consideration of athlete health, safety, and long-term development."

"It was determined that continuing to race these athletes was not in their best interests, nor in the best interests of the program," it added.

However, one of the Canadian athletes said the coaches said the reason for the withdrawal was due to "the best interest for the way points had worked."

"They had come over and explained to us that it would be in the best interest for the way points had worked for Jane, so that we as a team can qualify two spots to the Olympics," Canadian skeleton racer Madeline Parra told The Canadian Press.

IBSF’s Interim Integrity Unit (IIU) investigated allegations of competition manipulation. It acknowledged the withdrawals raised concern but concluded the governing rules allow teams to withdraw athletes at any time. Because the rulebook contains no penalty or safeguard for late withdrawals that alter points distribution, the IIU dismissed the complaint.

The IOC has since responded to the USOPC's letter advocating for Uhlaender.

"This matter relates to the application of the IBSF’s rules and procedures in connection with an IBSF organized event. The IOC understands that IBSF has already responded to Ms Uhlaender on this matter," the IOC said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital.

Uhlaender has the support of at least 12 nations behind her. And that list could grow leading up to the start of the Games.

Vice President JD Vance will lead the U.S. Presidential Delegation to the Milan Cortina Olympics next month. Uhlaender hopes the vice president will advocate for her participation.

"As U.S. Vice President JD Vance is scheduled to meet with the leadership of the International Olympic Committee, I respectfully ask that he stand with me as an Olympian that has represented the United States of America and our values, the USOPC, and the many affected nations in supporting our request to IOC President Kirsty Coventry to use her authority to uphold fairness in Olympic sport by granting a wildcard entry," Uhlaender said.

"Doing so would protect the integrity of competition and prevent further harm. Such action would send a powerful message to young athletes everywhere: that standing up for ethics and integrity may be difficult, but it matters."