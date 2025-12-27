Expand / Collapse search
New York Islanders

104-year-old WWII vet performs national anthem before Islanders game

Dominick Critelli is a decorated American hero

The New York Islanders are known for bringing in strong performers for the national anthem and Saturday night before their game against the New York Rangers at the UBS Arena was no exception.

Dominick Critelli, a 104-year-old World War II veteran, took the ice in a blue Islanders jersey and performed "The Star-Spangled Banner" with his saxophone. The crowd erupted into "U-S-A" chants after he was finished.

Dominick Critelli plays the anthem

World War II veteran Dominick Critelli plays the national anthem prior to the game between the New York Islanders and the New York Rangers at UBS Arena on Dec. 27, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Steven Ryan/NHLI via Getty Images)

Critelli, a staff sergeant who immigrated to the U.S. from Italy when he was a child, spent 151 days in combat in World War II. He flew behind enemy lines to deliver supplies to American troops, according to NHL.com.

He earned prestigious honors for his time in the military. He was awarded the "European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal with three Bronze Stars, the American Theater Medal, the WWII Victory Medal, and a Good Conduct Medal," the NHL said. He also survived the Battle of the Bulge and the landings at Normandy.

Islanders players celebrate

New York Islanders right wing Simon Holmstrom (10) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal in the third period against the New York Rangers at UBS Arena on Dec. 27, 2025. (Wendell Cruz/Imagn Images)

"I love this country," he told the New York Post before his rendition. "If I hadn’t come to this country, I’d be stuck with Mussolini."

The Islanders also got a huge 2-0 win over their rivals.

Islanders goaltender David Rittich made 27 saves, recording his ninth career shutout. He denied shots from Rangers players Will Cuylle and Artemi Panarin.

David Rittich skates to the net

New York Islanders goaltender David Rittich (33) skates away from the net after making save on penalty shot on goal attempt in the third period against the New York Rangers at UBS Arena on Dec. 27, 2025 (Wendell Cruz/Imagn Images)

Andrers Lee and Simon Holmstrom contributed with goals for the Islanders.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

