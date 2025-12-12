Trump honors 'Miracle on Ice' team; Mike Eruzione, Jim Craig praise president in return

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump honored the 1980 United States men's Olympic hockey team with a bill-signing ceremony at the Oval Office Friday.

"This is very exciting. This was one of the greatest moments of U.S. sports. We have a very exciting team of champions behind me," Trump said with numerous members of the team in attendance.

"This was an amazing event. There were some other upsets in the world. I haven't noticed them getting any of these, right? You're the only ones. That's great.

"We're delighted to be joined today by legends of American sports history and heroes for the entire nation, the 1980 U.S. Olympic ice hockey team. This was one of the biggest moments I've ever seen in sports, and I like sports. These are the men who gave us one of the most storied athletic wins of all time."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The team members wore the hats they donned at the 1980 opening ceremony, and team captain Mike Eruzione rewarded Trump with a replica.

"More importantly, I don't think words can explain how proud we are for what you've done for our team," Eruzione said. "The honor you've bestowed upon our team is incredible."

Goaltender Jim Craig thanked Trump for "the courage you show the country every single day and for making our country safe again."

"The pride we felt in 1980 was incredible, and we're starting to feel that again, thanks to your leadership," added Bill Baker.

"My dad, he believed. He believed in the American hockey player. He believed in his country. He loved this team. He loved his country. I wish he was here, but it's an honor to represent him."

NHL DEPUTY COMMISSIONER DOUBLES DOWN ON OLYMPIC CONCERNS, SAYS PLAYERS 'WON'T GO' IF ICE IS DEEMED UNSAFE

Herb Brooks' son, Dan, was also in attendance.

Trump signed H.R. 452, which awarded "Congressional Gold Medals to the members of the 1980 U.S. Olympic men's ice hockey team in recognition of the team's achievement at the 1980 Winter Olympic Games."

The team of amateurs and college players completed the "Miracle on Ice" in a stunning upset over the Soviets, who were considered the favorites and an international powerhouse for years. The victory catapulted the Americans for a chance to win gold, which they accomplished by defeating Finland two days later.

The Soviets had walloped the United States in a pre-Olympic exhibition game at Madison Square Garden, but the Americans got hot at the right time. In the game, the Russians famously benched longtime starting goalie Vladislav Tretiak after he allowed a goal with just a second left in the first period that tied the game at two.

The Americans trailed, 3-2, entering the third, but Mark Johnson tied the game midway through the final period. Less than two minutes later, Eruzione scored what was eventually the game-winning goal and was mobbed on the ice.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The "Miracle on Ice" comes from Al Michaels' famous play-by-play call, when he rhetorically asked viewers, "Do you believe in miracles?" He answered his own question with an emphatic, "Yes!"

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter