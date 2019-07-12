'The Five' celebrates 8 years, looks back at Dana's queso, Jesse's football fandom and ... 'Animals are great'

With breaking news preempting the day of their official eighth anniversary, "The Five" hosts looked back one day later Friday on another year of memorable moments and big stories.

Over the past year, the hosts covered countless breaking new stories and had a lot of fun, as a special montage put together to celebrate the occasion proved.

The panel came on air shortly after former Special Counsel Robert Mueller submitted his final report on the Russia investigation to Attorney General Bill Barr.

They also opined on the college admission scandal that engulfed some famous and wealthy Americans like "Full House" star Lori Loughlin.

And, last November, they hosted special coverage outside on Fox Square in New York City just hours before the 2018 midterm elections.

On the fun side, the hosts took part in building gingerbread houses near the holidays.

Though Juan Williams and Jesse Watters also got to play a bit of floor keyboard a few months ago, many of the hosts were featured in John Rich's hit country tune, "Shut Up About Politics."

Over the past year, there were several lighter moments as well.

Watters, a Philadelphia native, and proud Eagles fan, showed off his football helmet on one episode -- still smiling from the team's 2018 Super Bowl win.

Dana Perino shared some of her favorite moments, including her attempt at making restaurant-style queso was criticized on Twitter -- and when her mother Jan Perino called-in to the show.

And, very memorably, Greg Gutfeld introduced his popular "Animals Are Great" segments.