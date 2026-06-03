18 brands still making cookware and kitchen tools in the U.S. — from skillets to spatulas

As America prepares to mark its 250th anniversary, we're spotlighting cookware, bakeware and kitchen tools still made in the United States. From Lodge cast-iron products to All-Clad stainless steel cookware and John Boos cutting boards, these American-made picks combine quality craftsmanship with the longevity to earn a place in any kitchen.

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Stainless Steel Cookware:

Build a kitchen that lasts with American-made stainless steel cookware.

Original price: $999.99

Made in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, All-Clad's bonded stainless steel cookware combines American craftsmanship with the durability home cooks and professional chefs rely on.

The D5 stainless steel cookware set pairs stainless steel with an aluminum core for even heating, making it ideal for everything from searing steaks to slow braises. The 10-piece set includes two fry pans, two saucepans with lids, a sauté pan with a lid and an 8-quart stockpot, covering nearly every cooking task.

Crafted in Clarksville, Tennessee, Heritage Steel cookware uses durable 5-ply clad construction with titanium-strengthened stainless steel.

This 12-inch frying pan works on all stovetops, including induction, and is safe for use in the oven or under the broiler up to 800 degrees Fahrenheit. Stay-cool handles provide a comfortable grip, while the rounded rim helps make pouring cleaner and more controlled.

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Cast-Iron Cookware:

These U.S.-made skillets and pans deliver exceptional durability and cooking performance for years of use.

Lodge has been making cast iron cookware in South Pittsburg, Tennessee, for generations, earning a reputation as one of the most recognizable names in the category.

The durable Lodge cast-iron skillet can handle everything from stovetop dishes to oven baking, grilling and campfire meals. Each skillet arrives pre-seasoned and ready to use for searing steaks, cooking fish and prepping vegetables.

Based in a former naval base in Charleston, South Carolina, Smithey Ironware honors the classic style of vintage cookware while integrating modern technology.

Celebrate America's 250th with this limited-edition cast-iron skillet. It has a bald eagle design for that patriotic flair and a classic cooking surface and helper handle for that practical and collectible touch.

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Made in Allentown, Pennsylvania, Stargazer makes pure cast-iron pans renowned for their smooth surface and modern design.

This versatile cast-iron skillet works on most stovetops and supports a wide range of cooking tasks, from eggs and bacon to cornbread and oven roasting. A flared, drip-free rim makes pouring cleaner and easier, while the pure cast-iron construction delivers lasting durability backed by a lifetime warranty.

Field Company's cast-iron cookware delivers the feel and performance of vintage pans.

Its cast-iron griddle combines the smooth, lightweight feel of old-school American cookware with modern manufacturing. Made in the U.S. from start to finish, each pre-seasoned griddle develops a naturally nonstick cooking surface over time and works on gas, induction cooktops, grills and campfires.

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Bakeware:

These U.S.-made baking essentials achieve consistent results every time.

Produced in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA Pan manufactures commercial-grade, aluminized steel bakeware with a nonstick coating.

Preparing dessert for an America 250 get-together? This cake pan uses a ridged fluted surface and heavy-gauge aluminized steel to promote even heat distribution and consistent browning. A proprietary silicone nonstick coating helps baked goods release easily and speeds up cleanup, while reinforced rolled rims add strength and durability.

Original price: $38

Made in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Nordic Ware manufactures cast-aluminum Bundt pans and everyday baking sheets.

Bake picture-perfect Bundt cakes with this American-made cast aluminum pan, designed for crisp details and even browning. It has a silicone nonstick coating that helps cakes release cleanly and a durable construction that's built to last.

Cutting Boards:

Chop, dice and slice on durable domestic cutting boards.

Made in Effingham, Illinois, John Boos has earned a reputation as one of the most respected names in professional and home kitchen prep surfaces.

This maple cutting board comes with a built-in juice groove to help contain liquids while carving meats, slicing fruit or prepping vegetables. The thick hardwood construction stands up to daily use and provides a durable work surface designed to last for years.

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Manufactured in Superior, Wisconsin, Epicurean makes durable paper-composite cutting boards that are gentle on knives and built for everyday use.

Epicurean's Kitchen Series cutting board has a nonporous surface that resists stains and odors, and unlike most cutting boards, it's dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup. Lightweight yet durable, it's a practical choice whether you're prepping weeknight meals or entertaining a large gathering.

Original price: $49

Handcrafted in Dorset, Vermont, J.K. Adams has earned a reputation for making high-quality kitchen tools from North American hardwoods.

This cutting board offers a durable prep surface designed for daily use, while the natural wood construction adds warmth and character to any kitchen. Like many of the brand's products, it comes backed by a lifetime guarantee.

Kitchen Tools:

These American-made picks are built to handle years of daily use.

Made in Red Lodge, Montana, at the base of the Beartooth Mountains, Earlywood crafts its kitchen tools from domestic hardwoods.

This handcrafted spatula offers a durable, lightweight design suited for stirring, flipping and everyday cooking tasks like smashing garlic or cleaning up scraps. Each piece is hand-inspected for quality and backed by a lifetime warranty.

Based in Lancaster, Ohio, Anchor Hocking has produced glassware and kitchen essentials for more than 120 years.

This mixing bowl set offers durable glass construction for mixing, serving and food prep, while the nesting design helps save cabinet space when not in use.

Flatware & Cutlery:

Set the table with flatware and knives that celebrate American craftsmanship.

Made in Sherrill, New York, Liberty Tabletop manufactures stainless steel flatware and remains the only producer in the United States.

The Pearl 20-piece flatware set from Liberty Tabletop combines durable stainless steel construction with a timeless design ideal for both everyday meals and special occasions, including America's 250th anniversary. Crafted for long-term use, the set brings American-made quality to the dining table.

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Rada Cutlery has been manufacturing high-quality kitchen knives in Waverly, Iowa, since 1948.

Its steak knife set includes sharp stainless steel blades crafted to slice cleanly through steaks and other meats. It's a practical addition to everyday dinners and special occasions alike.

Based in Massachusetts, Lamson has been making knives and cooking utensils since 1837.

The brand's iconic slotted fish turner pairs a flexible stainless steel blade with a classic walnut handle. The thin, angled design slides comfortably under delicate foods like fish, pancakes and eggs, while the slotted construction helps drain excess oil or liquid.

Table Linens:

Complete your table with these special linens that elevate everyday meals and gatherings.

Using 150-year-old looms, master weavers in New England craft The Mountain Weavers tablecloth from American-grown cotton.

Inspired by the durable textiles once crafted in Vermont's Green Mountains, this reversible tablecloth brings red, white and blue buffalo plaid style to any America 250 celebration. Its soft fabric gets even softer with every wash.

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Made in North Carolina from 100% American-grown, woven and sewn cotton, these Country Cottons kitchen towels combine durability with everyday practicality.

The absorbent, lint-free fabric of these towels helps tackle spills and drying tasks without scratching surfaces, while the textured weave lifts dirt efficiently and holds up well to repeated washing. Each set has two preshrunk towels measuring 24 by 15 inches and comes in a variety of colors to complement any kitchen.

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