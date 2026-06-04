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New York Knicks

NBA star Lonzo Ball declares Jalen Brunson 'the best Knick to do it' amid New York's NBA Finals run

The NBA veteran's post on X drew pushback from fans citing Walt Frazier, Willis Reed and Patrick Ewing

By Chantz Martin Fox News
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Knicks ‘clearly better’ in Game 1 vs. Spurs, Can Jalen Brunson be slowed down? | The Herd Video

Knicks ‘clearly better’ in Game 1 vs. Spurs, Can Jalen Brunson be slowed down? | The Herd

The New York Knicks beat the San Antonio Spurs 105-95 to take a 1-0 lead in the NBA Finals. Colin Cowherd reacts to the win and asks if the Knicks stole the game, and he wonders if the Spurs can stop Jalen Brunson.

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Lonzo Ball has endured plenty of highs and lows throughout his NBA career. The veteran guard also knows what it takes to succeed at the position, prompting him to offer a bold opinion on one of the league’s hottest stars.

Ball, who most recently played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, called Jalen Brunson "the best Knick to do it...like ever" in a post on X.

Ball’s comment came after Brunson scored 30 points to help New York rally for a 105-95 win over the San Antonio Spurs in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

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New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson moving on court after scoring a basket

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson moves after scoring a basket against the San Antonio Spurs during the second half of Game 1 of the NBA Finals in San Antonio on June 3, 2026. (Eric Gay/AP Photo)

Ball and Brunson last faced off on Christmas Day in New York, when Brunson led the Knicks in scoring in a 126-124 win over the Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden. Ball came off the bench in that game, logging 14 minutes and recording one rebound.

Lonzo Ball standing on basketball court before game

Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball stands on the court before a game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Feb. 24, 2025. (Bill Streicher/Imagn Images)

Since arriving in New York, Brunson has become known for his clutch play. He has been a key part of the Knicks’ run to their first NBA Finals appearance in more than two decades. After their Game 1 comeback, the Knicks need three more victories to clinch their first title in more than a half-century.

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Brunson may be the brightest star currently wearing blue and orange, but he plays for a franchise with a deep history — even if recent decades have brought limited success. The Knicks’ past is filled with storied players and Hall of Famers.

Jalen Brunson attacks the basket during the Knicks' 105-95 Game 1 victory over the Spurs in the NBA Finals (Photo by Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images)

Jalen Brunson attacks the basket during the Knicks' 105-95 Game 1 victory over the Spurs in the NBA Finals (Photo by Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images) ((Photo by Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images))

Willis Reed, Patrick Ewing, Walt Frazier, Charles Oakley and others have often been ranked among the historic franchise’s top players. If Brunson helps the Knicks bring the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy back to 4 Pennsylvania Plaza, it would certainly strengthen his case for a more prominent place in franchise lore.

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Brunson briefly headed toward the locker room after an injury scare in Game 1 but ultimately returned to the court. In the game’s final minute, Brunson appeared frustrated with some unidentified courtside fans during teammate OG Anunoby’s foul shot attempts. The NBA has since launched an investigation into the incident, ESPN reported Thursday, citing sources.

Game 2 in San Antonio is scheduled to tip off Friday night before the series shifts to New York next week for Game 3.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

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