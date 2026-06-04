NBA star Lonzo Ball declares Jalen Brunson 'the best Knick to do it' amid New York's NBA Finals run

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Lonzo Ball has endured plenty of highs and lows throughout his NBA career. The veteran guard also knows what it takes to succeed at the position, prompting him to offer a bold opinion on one of the league’s hottest stars.

Ball, who most recently played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, called Jalen Brunson "the best Knick to do it...like ever" in a post on X.

Ball’s comment came after Brunson scored 30 points to help New York rally for a 105-95 win over the San Antonio Spurs in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

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Ball and Brunson last faced off on Christmas Day in New York, when Brunson led the Knicks in scoring in a 126-124 win over the Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden. Ball came off the bench in that game, logging 14 minutes and recording one rebound.

Since arriving in New York, Brunson has become known for his clutch play. He has been a key part of the Knicks’ run to their first NBA Finals appearance in more than two decades. After their Game 1 comeback, the Knicks need three more victories to clinch their first title in more than a half-century.

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Brunson may be the brightest star currently wearing blue and orange, but he plays for a franchise with a deep history — even if recent decades have brought limited success. The Knicks’ past is filled with storied players and Hall of Famers.

Willis Reed, Patrick Ewing, Walt Frazier, Charles Oakley and others have often been ranked among the historic franchise’s top players. If Brunson helps the Knicks bring the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy back to 4 Pennsylvania Plaza, it would certainly strengthen his case for a more prominent place in franchise lore.

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Brunson briefly headed toward the locker room after an injury scare in Game 1 but ultimately returned to the court. In the game’s final minute, Brunson appeared frustrated with some unidentified courtside fans during teammate OG Anunoby’s foul shot attempts. The NBA has since launched an investigation into the incident, ESPN reported Thursday, citing sources.

Game 2 in San Antonio is scheduled to tip off Friday night before the series shifts to New York next week for Game 3.

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