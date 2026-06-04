Trump announces 'rally to end all rallies' in DC to celebrate America's 250th anniversary

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President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he will hold a massive rally in Washington, D.C., later this month to kick off the nation’s 250th anniversary celebration.

Trump said in a Truth Social post that the event would feature guest speakers and musical performances as part of what he described as a "rally to end all rallies."

"On Wednesday, June 24th, at 7 P.M., in magnificent Washington, D.C., now totally beautified, and one of the Safest Cities anywhere in the World, and in celebration of our Country’s 250 Year History, we will be bringing you, LIVE, the Greatest Rally, EVER!" Trump wrote.

"It will be special at every level — A Rally to end all Rallies!" Trump continued. "We don’t want singers with no talent, but big fees to put you to sleep, we’ve told them all to stay home. All we want is you, me, a few speakers, and the Greatest Music ever played, the same Music you have listened to for years!"

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The announcement comes days after Trump floated the idea of replacing a planned Freedom 250 concert with a MAGA rally after several performers withdrew from the event.

Trump previously suggested scrapping the Freedom 250 concerts, which are part of the Great American State Fair, a 16-day festival scheduled to run from June 25 through July 10 on the National Mall as part of the nation’s America 250 celebrations.

The fair is being organized by Freedom 250, a nonprofit aligned with Trump and working alongside the White House Task Force 250.

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While the concerts have not been canceled, Freedom 250 previously announced that Trump would headline the opening ceremony.

After the lineup was unveiled in May, several performers — including Martina McBride, Bret Michaels, Young MC, The Commodores and Morris Day — announced they would no longer participate.

Other artists, including Vanilla Ice, have publicly reaffirmed their plans to perform.

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In an interview with Fox News Digital this week, Vanilla Ice said he remains "100%" committed to the event and that criticism directed at participating performers has only strengthened his resolve to take part.

Trump also announced that country singer Lee Greenwood would introduce him at the rally and perform his hit song, "God Bless the U.S.A."

Opera singer Christopher Macchio is expected to perform several songs, including "Nessun Dorma," "Hallelujah," "Ave Maria" and "God Bless America," Trump said.

The president added that multiple military ensembles will also perform.

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"The Rally will also be featuring the wonderful U.S. Army Band 'Pershing’s Own' and Armed Forces Choir, and 'The President’s Own' Unites States Marine Band, with the Joint Armed Forces Chorus, all of your favorite Hits, PLUS a fine and highly dignified gentleman known as, President DONALD J. TRUMP!" he wrote.

Fox News Digital's Ashley Hume and Larry Fink contributed to this report.