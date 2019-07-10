'The Five' hosts discuss Sanders, Ocasio-Cortez teaming up on climate change, partnership's potential outcomes

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., needs the support of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., but it could come at a cost, according to "The Five."

Fellow 2020 hopeful Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. -- considered Sanders' predominant progressive rival -- should also support any move by Ocasio-Cortez to formally endorse Sanders, Dana Perino and Dagen McDowell claimed Wednesday.

"You know why he wants Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to help him?" Perino asked.

"He absolutely needs her," she then said, pointing to a resolution co-sponsored by the two progressive lawmakers, as well as Rep. Earl Blumenauer, D-Ore., formally declaring a climate change emergency.

"His campaign is almost invisible. Think about the debates. Nobody talked about him in the debates. Nobody's talked about him since. He had a pretty good fundraising number, but nobody even talked about that.

"He's got to figure out a way to have some relevance."

Perino continued to say that Warren, as a fellow progressive, could benefit from Ocasio-Cortez sticking with Sanders in the long run.

Expanding upon Perino's comments, McDowell claimed Ocasio-Cortez's controversial comments could be a boon to Warren if the Bronx lawmaker decides to support Sanders.

"If you get AOC's endorsement, you own that craziness or whatever that she might say that day that's idiotic or irrational," she said.

In Congress, the climate change resolution calls for a wide-scale mobilization to combat the emergency and restore the climate “for future generations.”

“The global warming caused by human activities,” claims the draft resolution, according to the Mother Jones magazine, “has resulted in a climate emergency that … demands a national, social, industrial, and economic mobilization of the resources and labor of the United States at a massive scale.”

Ocasio-Cortez and Blumenauer, meanwhile, also wrote to fellow members of Congress urging them to declare climate change an emergency in a bid to “swiftly mobilize federal resources in response.”

Fox News' Lukas Mikelionis contributed to this report.