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Red Wings captain, Detroit-area native Dylan Larkin reportedly tells the team he wants a trade

The 29-year-old center has a full no-trade clause for two more years and an $8.7M cap hit

By Matt Reigle Fox News
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Toward the end of last season, it looked like the Detroit Red Wings might have a shot at sneaking into the postseason for the first time since 2016, but it didn't pan out.

And, as if that wasn't bad enough, it's now being reported that their captain, Detroit native Dylan Larkin, wants out.

According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the 29-year-old has asked the team for a trade, citing the team repeatedly missing the playoffs and a less-than-stellar relationship with Red Wings GM and franchise legend Steve Yzerman.

Dylan Larkin skating on ice during hockey game at TD Garden

A report from Sportsnet's Elliotte Larkin claims that Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin has requested a trade. (Richard T Gagnon/Getty Images)

None of the implicated parties — Larkin, his agent, or Yzerman — have commented since Friedman made his report, which cites "multiple sources."

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But, if it's accurate... buckle up, kids.

Larkin was drafted by the Red Wings with the No. 15 pick in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, and since then has gone on to record 643 points in 808 games.

Dylan Larkin

Dylan Larkin was drafted by the Red Wings in 2014 (Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images)

He's a top-line center with an $8.7 million cap hit, according to Puck Pedia, and won't be a free agent until 2031. All of that should make him a trade target for most teams in the league.

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On top of that, Larkin has played well as of late, not just with the Red Wings, but also Team USA. He was part of the Four Nations Face-off team last year, as well as this year's gold-medal-winning Olympic team.

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Dylan Larkin at the Olympics

Dylan Larkin was part of the gold medal-winning 2026 US Men's Olympic hockey team. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Larkin has a full no-trade clause for the next two seasons, meaning he will need to okay any deal made in that time frame.

While this is probably the last thing the Red Wings want to hear, there may be an upside.

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You don't want to rush a deal, but the sooner you get it done, the more they can ask for, and Larkin is probably going to command a serious haul.

Sure, you never want it to come like this, but it might be the reset the team needs to get back to the postseason.

Matthew Reigle is a writer for OutKick.

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