Florida cop charged with felony battery for grabbing female officer by the throat

A Florida police officer is being charged with felony battery after grabbing another officer by the throat and screaming at her last year.

Footage from multiple body cameras captured the officer, Sgt. Christopher Pullease, soon after he arrived at the scene of an ongoing arrest in November 2021. The charges against Pullease were announced last week.

Pullease exited his patrol vehicle and immediately began shouting expletives at and threatening the suspect, who was already handcuffed and inside another patrol vehicle with the door open.

"If you ever give disrespect to my f***ing officers I will remove your f***ing soul from your f***ing body," Pullease yells at the suspect while leaning into the vehicle.

A female officer then grabs Pullease by his belt and pulls him away. The sergeant spins and grabs the fellow officer by the throat, pushing her backward before letting his hand fall to grab her vest's shoulder strap.

"No. Sir, sir," the female officer can be heard saying.

"Don't ever f***ing touch me again," Pullease says, still holding on to her vest. "Get the f*** off me."

Pullease then releases her and turns back toward the suspect as several other officers silently observe.

The sergeant, a 21-year veteran of the Sunrise Police Department, was originally placed on desk duty days after the incident but has now been criminally charged.

"I find this behavior to be disgusting. I think the video speaks for itself," Sunrise police chief Anthony Rosa told a local news outlet.

Pullease faces up to five years in prison for the felony battery on a law enforcement officer charge, one year for assault on a law enforcement officer and 60 days for assault on a civilian, according to Fox 13.

He also faces another charge of evidence tampering stemming from a January incident where he allegedly tempered with his cellphone, according to Fox 13.