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Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark rejects Angel Reese high-five at FIBA World Cup qualifiers

Clark and Reese are considered the WNBA's most popular rivals

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
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Issue with Angel Reese's reaction to Caitlin Clark's flagrant foul? | The Facility Video

Issue with Angel Reese's reaction to Caitlin Clark's flagrant foul? | The Facility

LeSean McCoy reacts to Angel Reese's reaction to Caitlin Clark's flagrant foul.

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The rivalry between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese got some new fuels Friday. 

A clip is making the rounds of Clark ignoring Reese's gesture for a high-five during a game for the FIBA World Cup qualifiers. As Reese held her hand out for her Team USA teammate, Clark walked in the other direction.

The U.S. won the game 91-48 over Puerto Rico.

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Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese  (Getty Images)

There has been suspected tension between Clark and Reese dating back to their meeting in the 2023 NCAA women's basketball championship game

Reese taunted Clark by pointing to her ring finger during the game, prompting outrage and sparking an ongoing feud between fans. 

Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes got revenge on Reese's LSU Tigers a year later in the Elite Eight, but the tension hit a whole new level when the players reached the pros for their rookie WNBA seasons.

CAITLIN CLARK SELECTS FEVER TEAMMATES, PASSES ON ANGEL REESE IN WNBA ALL-STAR DRAFT

Angel Reese taunts Caitlin Clark

LSU's Angel Reese, right, reacts in front of Iowa's Caitlin Clark during the second half of the NCAA national championship April 2, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

In their first WNBA season in 2024, Clark took a series of questionable fouls from Reese's Sky throughout the 2024 season, including one from Reese June 16. 

In 2025, the two had a heated exchange after Reese pushed Fever forward Natasha Howard in the back as she grabbed an offensive rebound off a miss by teammate Rebecca Allen. Reese brought the ball low, and Clark fouled her before she went up for a shot. Reese fell to the ground.

Reese got up from the floor and got into the face of Clark.

Referees reviewed the play and determined Clark used her left hand to shove Reese to the floor. They upgraded the personal foul on Clark to a flagrant foul. And Reese and Aliyah Boston of the Fever were issued technical fouls.

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Angel Reese looks on

Angel Reese (5) of the Chicago Sky and Caitlin Clark (22) of the Indiana Fever during the second half June 23, 2024, at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. (Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"Nothing malicious about it, just a good take foul," Clark told ESPN's Holly Rowe.

Now, the two stars are teammates for the U.S. as they try to make the FIBA World Cup, but fans can probably still sense an awkward dynamic between them. 

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Jackson Thompson is a sports reporter for Fox News Digital covering critical political and cultural issues in sports, with an investigative lens. Jackson's reporting has been cited in federal government actions related to the enforcement of Title IX, and in legacy media outlets including The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, The Associated Press and ESPN.com.

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