Players Championship delays gate opening amid manhunt for double murder suspect near golf course

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The Players Championship delayed opening its gates for Saturday’s third round after a manhunt for a suspect accused of fatally shooting two people in a drugstore parking lot that led police onto the grounds of TPC Sawgrass.

St. Johns County Sheriff Rob Hardwick said in a press conference early Saturday morning that authorities received multiple calls regarding shots fired in a Walgreens parking lot, roughly a mile from the course, at around 10:30 p.m. Friday.

"Two individuals were shot multiple times. Both those individuals were, of course, transported and have succumbed to their injuries," Hardwick said, describing the scene as a "domestic violence situation."

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Law enforcement pursued the suspect, identified as 32-year-old Christian Barrios, into the night and said the trail eventually led them to TPC Sawgrass.

"Our canine units actually tracked into TPC, which is, the PGA Tour headquarters is over there. It tracked in there."

Hardwick said the suspect had contact with multiple individuals on the course, including groundskeepers and security. Barrios had also allegedly picked up a PGA Tour radio and later dropped it.

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Barrios then stole a black BMW and fled. Nassau County authorities pursued the car and forced a crash into the woods where he took off on foot.

The Nassau County Sheriff's Office later confirmed that Barrios was taken into custody just before 8 a.m. His exact charges were not immediately known, but Hardwick suggested he had a lengthy criminal history.

"This thug’s criminal history is embarrassing – embarrassing."

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The Players Championship cited "operational considerations" when announcing its delay in opening the gates. Tee times remained unchanged.

The victim’s identities were not immediately known. Hardwick said the suspect knew both victims.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.