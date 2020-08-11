Nancy Grace explains why Ghislaine Maxwell may have trouble cutting a deal

Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite charged with enticing and trafficking teenage girls for convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, could be planning to cut a deal with prosecutors -- but whatever information she has might not be as valuable as it once was, Fox Nation host Nancy Grace told the "Fox News Rundown" podcast on Wednesday.

"What does she really have?" asked Grace, host of the recently released Fox Nation special, "A Ghislaine Maxwell Investigation with Nancy Grace." "Yes, I know she's got a lot, but let's think this through. If she's claiming to have videos and photos of wealthy, powerful or influential people having sexual relations with minors, it's my understanding that when Epstein's Manhattan townhome was raided, they found a lot of that in his safe or somewhere on the premises. If they've already got that, what could she really give them?"

Grace later addressed a letter sent by Maxwell's lawyers requesting that the judge presiding over the case release her into the Metropolitan Detention Center’s general population so that she will stop being treated "less favorably than a typical pretrial detainee,” which they assume is the result of Jeffrey Epstein’s “apparent suicide attempt” in July 2019.

The letter also claims that Maxwell has been “subject to suicide watch protocols” that include being “woken up every few hours during the night and being forced to wear special clothing.”

"She needs to go to jail and stay in jail. She doesn't need to see the light of day," Grace said, "And I really can't believe she's whining about her conditions behind bars because the girls that were molested had been sentenced to a lifetime of remembering the molestations."

Grace is also the host of a new Fox Nation special, "“American Kidnapping: Finding Elizabeth Smart with Nancy Grace”, which takes an in-depth look at the 2002 abduction of the 14-year-old Utah girl.

"The more we look at the crime and the more we look at the way it happened, we find out more...and more details," Grace said of the new series.

The show focuses on Smart's life since her rescue in March 2003, exploring the background of the couple that took her captive and the surprising 2018 prison release that reopened some of the wounds Smart and her family thought had been healed.

"Elizabeth was found alive and she has gone on with her life. But, you know, as a crime victim myself, people use the word closure or go on with their life," Grace said. "And yes, we do. But I always say there's no such thing as closure because violent crime affects you the rest of your life ... You go on with your life, but you're never the same. So we learn a lot as time goes by about Elizabeth, about the effect it's had on her and her family.

"And in my mind, justice has been denied because [kidnapper] Wanda Barzee has walked free."

