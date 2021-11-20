Celebrity chef Paula Deen whips up 'Fresh Apple Cake from Georgia' for Thanksgiving feast

Everyone will want a seat at your Thanksgiving table once they see Paula Deen’s "Fresh Apple Cake from Georgia" during the holiday feast.

In the latest episode of Fox Nation’s "At Home with Paula Deen," the celebrity chef and her aunt Peggy shared how the scrumptious apple cake came to be. A loving mother brought the special dessert to a children’s ball game as a snack, and Peggy had to get her hands on that unforgettable recipe. The mother was more than happy to lend Peggy the recipe, which inspired Deen to share the delicious apple cake with America.

Deen also created a sweet sauce that pours over the "Fresh Apple Cake from Georgia."

"This might be my favorite part of this delectable cake," the celebrity chef said. "The sauce that goes on it when you take it out of the oven – straight out of the oven – while your cake is piping hot."



The ingredients included in the sauce are a cup of sugar, a stick of butter, a half cup of buttermilk, along with half a teaspoon of baking soda.

"We're just going to mix this together, and we're going to melt everything. Let the sugar dissolve and the cake will be ready," Deen instructed.

She then lets the sauce simmer on the stove for about a minute until the sugar dissolves into the buttermilk. Once finished, the sauce can be poured immediately on the hot apple cake.

Deen’s Thanksgiving dessert menu also included recipes for stuffed honeycrisp apples -- a mixture of butter, sugar, and some nuts, which are optional.