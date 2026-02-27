Amazon's best weekend deals: Save up to 91% on Apple, Shark and more

Amazon kicked off the weekend with steep discounts across spring cleaning gear, kitchen upgrades, tech essentials and viral beauty favorites. A cordless Shark vacuum is down to $200 (originally $350), a five-outlet surge protector costs just $10 and a well-reviewed portable tire inflator is more than 90% off — making now a smart time to buy before prices climb.

Deals on FOX readers’ favorite picks

These are the top-selling products FOX readers can’t stop buying — now marked down for the weekend.

Original price: $349.99

Make spring cleaning easier with this Shark cordless stick vacuum that's now $150 off. Its lightweight design moves smoothly from room to room, while the self-cleaning brushroll pulls up pet hair and the HEPA filter traps dust. Use it to freshen up carpets, upholstery and stairs after a long winter indoors.

Original price: $24.47

Be ready for scrapes and minor injuries with this 160-piece first aid kit. Down to $18, this set includes wound care supplies, topical treatments and pain relievers, all packed in a durable, organized case. Toss it in your car, travel bag or keep it at home as outdoor activities pick up this spring.

Original price: $99.99

Free up counter space with the compact, best-selling Keurig K-Mini single-serve coffee maker. It fits neatly on crowded countertops and brews a fresh cup in minutes. Just pop in your favorite K-Cup, press a button and enjoy quick, no-fuss coffee.

Original price: $13.98

Keep your nails trimmed and tidy with this stainless steel grooming kit that's down to just $8. The set includes clippers, scissors, tweezers and other essentials in a compact travel case. Use it at home or pack it for easy upkeep on the go.

Best Amazon seasonal deals

Get ready for spring with deals on outdoor tools, cleaning gear and home refresh essentials.

Original price: $399

Cold winter temperatures can leave tires deflated. This portable air inflator quickly tops off car, bike or motorcycle tires and features an easy-to-read digital display with automatic shutoff. Even better, it’s now 91% off — the steepest discount we’ve seen on this model.

Original price: $199

The Westinghouse power washer uses water pressure to blast dirt, mildew and rust from driveways, patios, decks and fences. It includes a pro-style steel wand, five quick-connect nozzles and a soap tank, making it easy to refresh siding, outdoor furniture and other exterior surfaces for spring.

Original price: $129.99

Tackle carpet and upholstery stains with Bissell’s Little Green Multi-Purpose Cleaner. This compact deep cleaner uses a scrubbing brush and powerful suction to lift pet messes and stubborn winter salt stains — without dragging out a full-size machine.

Original price: $69.99

Take control of garage clutter with this heavy-duty shelving unit, now down to just $45. It gives you vertical space to organize tools, bins, paint and sports gear that piled up over the winter. Sturdy, adjustable shelves help bring order to even the most chaotic storage areas.

Best Amazon home deals

Refresh your bedroom and bathroom for spring with easy upgrades, from new pillows to fresh towels.

Original price: $79.99

You don’t need a new mattress to upgrade your sleep setup. Start with this two-pack of Beckham Hotel Collection pillows. Each one features a plush yet supportive fill that delivers a hotel-like feel and holds its shape, offering balanced comfort for back, side and stomach sleepers.

Original price: $79.99

Clear winter dust, pet dander and debris from mattresses, upholstery and rugs with this compact and affordable vacuum. Its powerful suction and ultrasonic vibration lift embedded particles for a quick refresh — no big-ticket replacements needed.

Original price: $57.40

Swap worn towels for this soft, absorbent cotton set from American Soft Linen. The six-piece collection includes two full-size bath towels, two hand towels and two washcloths for a plush, hotel-inspired refresh at home.

Original price: $19.99

Give your bedroom a seasonal reset with this soft, breathable microfiber sheet set. It includes a fitted sheet, a flat sheet and two pillowcases, and comes in a range of neutral tones and bold colors to instantly brighten your space.

Best Amazon tech deals

Save on everyday tech essentials and smart upgrades that keep you connected, powered up and organized.

Original price: $99

Keep track of your keys, luggage, wallet or even your pet with Apple AirTags. Attach one and use Apple’s Find My network to locate lost items from your iPhone with a quick ping or map view. This discounted four-pack delivers better value than buying a single AirTag for $29.

Original price: $12.96

Turn one outlet into a full charging station with this surge-protecting wall extender, complete with multiple AC plugs and USB ports. It keeps phones, laptops and everyday devices powered up without the cord clutter. This may be the best $10 you'll spend this weekend.

Original price: $229.99

This compact, everyday HP laptop balances portability and performance for casual users. It has a 14-inch display, solid processing power and enough memory and storage to handle browsing, streaming, email and productivity apps.

Original price: $69.98

This Wi-Fi digital frame lets you send and display photos straight from your phone, turning quick snaps into an instant slideshow. It auto-rotates for portrait or landscape viewing and adds life to your space, no printer required.

Best Amazon kitchen deals

Upgrade your kitchen with deals on everyday cookware, small appliances and countertop favorites.

Original price $209.95

This Cuisinart 11-piece stainless steel cookware set includes the essential pots, pans and lids you need for everything from quick weeknight dinners to weekend entertaining. Built for durability and even heating, it’s a reliable kitchen staple that helps you cook with confidence.

Original price $249.99

Make dessert a hands-on family activity with the Chefman ice cream maker, now $100 off. Whip up homemade ice cream, sorbet and other frozen treats in minutes. Its generous capacity makes it a smart pick for spring and summer entertaining.

Original price: $71.99

Blend smoothies, protein shakes and sauces with the Nutribullet personal blender. Its compact design and powerful motor make it easy to whip up quick breakfasts and post-workout drinks without taking up valuable counter space.

Original price: $139.99

This Chefman digital air fryer handles both quick snacks and full dinners with ease. With 17 preset cooking functions, it takes guesswork out of meals, while the drip tray helps simplify cleanup and the wide glass window lets you monitor food as it crisps.

Best Amazon clothing deals

Save on everyday staples for men and women to wear now and into spring.

Original price: $48

These Chooka waterproof Chelsea booties combine classic style with practicality. The waterproof design keeps feet dry during rainy spring days, and the slip-on silhouette and elastic side panels make them convenient for daily wear.

Original price: $25

Lightweight and on sale now, these Hanes joggers are perfect for chilly spring mornings, weekend errands and laid-back days outside. The soft cotton-blend fabric and adjustable drawstring waist keep you comfortable, while side pockets add practicality.

Original price: $54.98

Wind-resistant fabric and a relaxed fit make this bomber jacket a go-to layer for transitional weather. It features four pockets – including a zippered sleeve pocket for quick access to essentials. It’s now at its lowest price in the past 30 days.

Original price: $26.99

Black leggings are a wardrobe staple, and now’s a smart time to replace worn-out pairs. This high-waisted style feels supportive yet flexible, and features convenient side pockets to stash your phone and keys.

Best Amazon beauty deals

Stock up on must-haves for skin, hair and nails at limited-time prices.

Original price: $28

Cover dark circles, redness and uneven spots with Laura Geller’s full-coverage concealer that's now half-off. The smooth, blendable formula builds without feeling heavy or looking cakey.

Original price: $31

Medicube’s Zero Pore Pads are pre-soaked toner pads formulated with exfoliating acids to sweep away dead skin and excess oil. The dual-textured pads tone and lightly exfoliate in one step after cleansing.

Original price: $9.99

This lightweight rosemary-infused hair oil can help nourish your scalp and add shine without weighing your hair down. Use it as a scalp treatment or smoothing finish after air drying or heat styling.

Original price $12.99

Help strengthen brittle nails and soften cuticles with Onyx Hard as Hoof nail cream. Massage it into your nail beds daily to help achieve smoother, healthier-looking nails.

