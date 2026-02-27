Expand / Collapse search
Amazon's best weekend deals: Save up to 91% on Apple, Shark and more

Score limited-time deals on pressure washers, coffee makers and best-selling bed pillows

Caitlyn Martyn By Caitlyn Martyn Fox News
Standout Amazon deals across home, tech, style and more.

Standout Amazon deals across home, tech, style and more. (Fox News Composite)

Amazon kicked off the weekend with steep discounts across spring cleaning gear, kitchen upgrades, tech essentials and viral beauty favorites. A cordless Shark vacuum is down to $200 (originally $350), a five-outlet surge protector costs just $10 and a well-reviewed portable tire inflator is more than 90% off — making now a smart time to buy before prices climb.

Deals on FOX readers’ favorite picks

These are the top-selling products FOX readers can’t stop buying — now marked down for the weekend.

Shark cordless stick vacuum: $199.99 (43% off) 

Original price: $349.99

Pet hair and dust are no match for this lightweight, cordless vacuum.

Pet hair and dust are no match for this lightweight, cordless vacuum. (Amazon)

Amazon $349.99 $199.99

Make spring cleaning easier with this Shark cordless stick vacuum that's now $150 off. Its lightweight design moves smoothly from room to room, while the self-cleaning brushroll pulls up pet hair and the HEPA filter traps dust. Use it to freshen up carpets, upholstery and stairs after a long winter indoors.

Johnson & Johnson First Aid Kit: $18.36 (25% off) 

Original price: $24.47 

This well-stocked first aid kit provides the supplies needed to treat a basic injury.

This well-stocked first aid kit provides the supplies needed to treat a basic injury. (Amazon)

Amazon $24.47 $18.36

Be ready for scrapes and minor injuries with this 160-piece first aid kit. Down to $18, this set includes wound care supplies, topical treatments and pain relievers, all packed in a durable, organized case. Toss it in your car, travel bag or keep it at home as outdoor activities pick up this spring.

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker: $59.98 (40% off) 

Original price: $99.99

A convenient pick for busy mornings.

A convenient pick for busy mornings. (Amazon)

Amazon $99.99 $59.98

Free up counter space with the compact, best-selling Keurig K-Mini single-serve coffee maker. It fits neatly on crowded countertops and brews a fresh cup in minutes. Just pop in your favorite K-Cup, press a button and enjoy quick, no-fuss coffee.

READ MORE: The best sales to shop this week from Carhartt, Dyson, Apple and more

Nail grooming kit: $7.99 (43% off)

Original price: $13.98 

Basic nail care, made easy.

Basic nail care, made easy. (Amazon)

Amazon $13.98 $7.99

Keep your nails trimmed and tidy with this stainless steel grooming kit that's down to just $8. The set includes clippers, scissors, tweezers and other essentials in a compact travel case. Use it at home or pack it for easy upkeep on the go.

Best Amazon seasonal deals

Get ready for spring with deals on outdoor tools, cleaning gear and home refresh essentials.

Portable tire inflator: $35.99 (91% off)

Original price: $399

Give deflated tires a boost before spring.

Give deflated tires a boost before spring. (Amazon)

Amazon $399 $35.99

Cold winter temperatures can leave tires deflated. This portable air inflator quickly tops off car, bike or motorcycle tires and features an easy-to-read digital display with automatic shutoff. Even better, it’s now 91% off — the steepest discount we’ve seen on this model.

Westinghouse pressure washer: $169 (15% off) 

Original price: $199

Give your outdoor spaces a fresh look.

Give your outdoor spaces a fresh look. (Amazon)

Amazon $199 $169

The Westinghouse power washer uses water pressure to blast dirt, mildew and rust from driveways, patios, decks and fences. It includes a pro-style steel wand, five quick-connect nozzles and a soap tank, making it easy to refresh siding, outdoor furniture and other exterior surfaces for spring.

Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Cleaner: $99.99 (23% off) 

Original price: $129.99

This small machine offers serious stain-fighting power.

This small machine offers serious stain-fighting power. (Amazon)

Amazon $129.99 $99.99

Tackle carpet and upholstery stains with Bissell’s Little Green Multi-Purpose Cleaner. This compact deep cleaner uses a scrubbing brush and powerful suction to lift pet messes and stubborn winter salt stains — without dragging out a full-size machine.

Storage shelves: $44.98 (36% off)

Original price: $69.99 

Keep frequently used gear within reach and store seasonal decor on top.

Keep frequently used gear within reach and store seasonal decor on top. (Amazon)

Amazon $69.99 $44.98

Take control of garage clutter with this heavy-duty shelving unit, now down to just $45. It gives you vertical space to organize tools, bins, paint and sports gear that piled up over the winter. Sturdy, adjustable shelves help bring order to even the most chaotic storage areas.

READ MORE: 12 home upgrades under $25 on Amazon that feel far more expensive

Best Amazon home deals

Refresh your bedroom and bathroom for spring with easy upgrades, from new pillows to fresh towels.

Beckham Hotel Collection pillows, 2-pack: $41.97 (48% off) 

Original price: $79.99

Treat your bed to a spring update.

Treat your bed to a spring update. (Amazon)

Amazon $79.99 $41.97

You don’t need a new mattress to upgrade your sleep setup. Start with this two-pack of Beckham Hotel Collection pillows. Each one features a plush yet supportive fill that delivers a hotel-like feel and holds its shape, offering balanced comfort for back, side and stomach sleepers.

READ MORE: Best mattress sales right now — up to 66% off Nectar, Saatva, DreamCloud and more

Fabric vacuum cleaner: $49.98 (33% off) 

Original price: $79.99

Improve your sleep space with this fabric vacuum.

Improve your sleep space with this fabric vacuum. (Amazon)

Amazon $79.99 $49.98

Clear winter dust, pet dander and debris from mattresses, upholstery and rugs with this compact and affordable vacuum. Its powerful suction and ultrasonic vibration lift embedded particles for a quick refresh — no big-ticket replacements needed.

American Soft Linen towel set, 6-pieces: $34.99 (39% off)

Original price: $57.40

Hotel-quality cotton towels for a linen closet update.

Hotel-quality cotton towels for a linen closet update. (Amazon)

Amazon $57.40 $34.99

Swap worn towels for this soft, absorbent cotton set from American Soft Linen. The six-piece collection includes two full-size bath towels, two hand towels and two washcloths for a plush, hotel-inspired refresh at home. 

Sheet set, queen-size: $13.48 (33% off) 

Original price: $19.99

An easy, affordable way to freshen up your sleep space for spring.

An easy, affordable way to freshen up your sleep space for spring. (Amazon)

Amazon $19.99 $13.48

Give your bedroom a seasonal reset with this soft, breathable microfiber sheet set. It includes a fitted sheet, a flat sheet and two pillowcases, and comes in a range of neutral tones and bold colors to instantly brighten your space.

Best Amazon tech deals

Save on everyday tech essentials and smart upgrades that keep you connected, powered up and organized.

Apple AirTags, 4-pack: $64 (35% off) 

Original price: $99 

A smart buy for travel, busy schedules and life on the go.

A smart buy for travel, busy schedules and life on the go. (Amazon)

Amazon $99 $64

Keep track of your keys, luggage, wallet or even your pet with Apple AirTags. Attach one and use Apple’s Find My network to locate lost items from your iPhone with a quick ping or map view. This discounted four-pack delivers better value than buying a single AirTag for $29.

READ MORE: Best Buy's top deals right now: Save up to 49% on vacuums, appliances and more

Outlet extender and surge protector: $9.99 (23% off) 

Original price: $12.96

Charge more with protection built in.

Charge more with protection built in. (Amazon)

Amazon $12.96 $9.98

Turn one outlet into a full charging station with this surge-protecting wall extender, complete with multiple AC plugs and USB ports. It keeps phones, laptops and everyday devices powered up without the cord clutter. This may be the best $10 you'll spend this weekend.

HP 14-inch laptop: $178.98 (22% off) 

Original price: $229.99

A lightweight laptop for work, streaming and everyday tasks.

A lightweight laptop for work, streaming and everyday tasks. (Amazon)

Amazon $229.99 $175.22

This compact, everyday HP laptop balances portability and performance for casual users. It has a 14-inch display, solid processing power and enough memory and storage to handle browsing, streaming, email and productivity apps. 

Digital photo frame: $59.99 (14% off) 

Original price: $69.98

Display memories digitally without a printer.

Display memories digitally without a printer. (Amazon)

Amazon $69.98 $59.99

This Wi-Fi digital frame lets you send and display photos straight from your phone, turning quick snaps into an instant slideshow. It auto-rotates for portrait or landscape viewing and adds life to your space, no printer required.

Best Amazon kitchen deals

Upgrade your kitchen with deals on everyday cookware, small appliances and countertop favorites.

Cuisinart 11-piece stainless steel cookware set: $159.98 (24% off) 

Original price $209.95

You’ll reach for these pots and pans daily.

You’ll reach for these pots and pans daily. (Amazon)

Amazon $209.95 $159.98

This Cuisinart 11-piece stainless steel cookware set includes the essential pots, pans and lids you need for everything from quick weeknight dinners to weekend entertaining. Built for durability and even heating, it’s a reliable kitchen staple that helps you cook with confidence.

Chefman ice cream maker: $149.94 (40% off)

Original price $249.99

Make your own frozen treats at home.

Make your own frozen treats at home. (Amazon)

Amazon $249.99 $149.94

Make dessert a hands-on family activity with the Chefman ice cream maker, now $100 off. Whip up homemade ice cream, sorbet and other frozen treats in minutes. Its generous capacity makes it a smart pick for spring and summer entertaining.

Nutribullet personal blender: $49.95 (31% off)

Original price: $71.99

Blend smoothies, shakes and sauces in seconds.

Blend smoothies, shakes and sauces in seconds. (Amazon)

Amazon $71.99 $49.95

Blend smoothies, protein shakes and sauces with the Nutribullet personal blender. Its compact design and powerful motor make it easy to whip up quick breakfasts and post-workout drinks without taking up valuable counter space.

Chefman digital air fryer: $79.94 (43% off)

Original price: $139.99

Crisp anything from chicken wings to desserts.

Crisp anything from chicken wings to desserts. (Amazon)

Amazon $139.99 $79.94

This Chefman digital air fryer handles both quick snacks and full dinners with ease. With 17 preset cooking functions, it takes guesswork out of meals, while the drip tray helps simplify cleanup and the wide glass window lets you monitor food as it crisps.

READ MORE: Lowe’s weekly deals are live: KitchenAid, LG, DeWalt and more, starting at $31

Best Amazon clothing deals

Save on everyday staples for men and women to wear now and into spring.

Chooka Waterproof Chelsea booties: $24.95 (48% off) 

Original price: $48

Rain-ready style you can step into.

Rain-ready style you can step into. (Amazon)

Amazon $48 $24.95

These Chooka waterproof Chelsea booties combine classic style with practicality. The waterproof design keeps feet dry during rainy spring days, and the slip-on silhouette and elastic side panels make them convenient for daily wear.

Hanes men’s joggers: $13 (48% off) 

Original price: $25

Swap heavy winter pants for these lightweight joggers.

Swap heavy winter pants for these lightweight joggers. (Amazon)

Amazon $25 $13

Lightweight and on sale now, these Hanes joggers are perfect for chilly spring mornings, weekend errands and laid-back days outside. The soft cotton-blend fabric and adjustable drawstring waist keep you comfortable, while side pockets add practicality.

Bomber jacket: $29.99 (45% off) 

Original price: $54.98 

Snag this spring-ready outer layer while it’s on sale.

Snag this spring-ready outer layer while it’s on sale. (Amazon)

Amazon $54.98 $29.99

Wind-resistant fabric and a relaxed fit make this bomber jacket a go-to layer for transitional weather. It features four pockets – including a zippered sleeve pocket for quick access to essentials. It’s now at its lowest price in the past 30 days. 

The Gym People high-waist leggings: $19.99 (26% off) 

Original price: $26.99

A versatile staple you’ll reach for again and again.

A versatile staple you’ll reach for again and again. (Amazon)

Amazon $26.99 $19.99

Black leggings are a wardrobe staple, and now’s a smart time to replace worn-out pairs. This high-waisted style feels supportive yet flexible, and features convenient side pockets to stash your phone and keys.

READ MORE: Shop the best clothing deals this week: Up to 70% off Spanx, Levi’s and more

Best Amazon beauty deals

Stock up on must-haves for skin, hair and nails at limited-time prices.

Laura Geller full-coverage concealer: $14 (50% off) 

Original price: $28 

Targeted coverage that stays put.

Targeted coverage that stays put. (Amazon)

Amazon $28 $14

Cover dark circles, redness and uneven spots with Laura Geller’s full-coverage concealer that's now half-off. The smooth, blendable formula builds without feeling heavy or looking cakey.

Medicube Zero Pore toner pads: $18.90 (39% off)

Original price: $31

These viral toner pads are nearly 40% off this weekend.

These viral toner pads are nearly 40% off this weekend. (Amazon)

Amazon $31 $18.90

Medicube’s Zero Pore Pads are pre-soaked toner pads formulated with exfoliating acids to sweep away dead skin and excess oil. The dual-textured pads tone and lightly exfoliate in one step after cleansing.

Mielle Organics rosemary hair oil: $7.69 (23% off)

Original price: $9.99

Treat your hair to some TLC with this popular rosemary oil.

Treat your hair to some TLC with this popular rosemary oil. (Amazon)

Amazon $9.99 $7.69

This lightweight rosemary-infused hair oil can help nourish your scalp and add shine without weighing your hair down. Use it as a scalp treatment or smoothing finish after air drying or heat styling.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

Onyx Hard as Hoof nail strengthening cream: $9.97 (23% off) 

Original price $12.99

Try this cream for stronger nails.

Try this cream for stronger nails. (Amazon)

Amazon $12.99 $9.97

Help strengthen brittle nails and soften cuticles with Onyx Hard as Hoof nail cream. Massage it into your nail beds daily to help achieve smoother, healthier-looking nails.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get these items to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

Caitlyn Martyn is an editor and primarily writes and edits commerce content for the Deals section on Fox News.

