Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

As Seen On
Published

'Justice on Trial: The Kavanaugh Confirmation and the Future of the Supreme Court' by Mollie Hemingway and Carrie Severino

Fox News
close
New book sheds light on Brett Kavanagh's controversial Supreme Court confirmationVideo

New book sheds light on Brett Kavanagh's controversial Supreme Court confirmation

A new book examines the judge's tumultuous path to the Supreme Court, including revealing conversations in the White House as they fought to get Kavanaguh on the bench. 'Justice on Trial' co-authors Mollie Hemingway and Carrie Severino weigh in.

From the publisher: In this definitive deep dive into the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, two women with extraordinary behind-the-scenes access—The Federalist senior editor Mollie Hemingway and Judicial Crisis Network senior counsel Carrie Severino—reveal what really happened and explore what the bitterly divisive hearings mean for the future of the Court and the battle for the soul of America.