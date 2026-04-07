Unearthed clip exposes shocking claim by Newsom's wife about inmates at violent California prison

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California Governor Gavin Newsom's wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, is getting raked over the coals for comments she made several years ago, suggesting criminals housed in a notorious California prison, which was known for housing violent criminals and death row prisoners, got there by "accident."

Siebel Newsom's comments came as she was discussing a tragedy in her younger life at an event in 2016. A few days before her seventh birthday, Siebel Newsom was involved in a fatal golf cart accident that ultimately killed her sister.

"I had to be very raw when we interviewed the young men who were juvenile offenders at San Quentin. I told them about my own loss, where I lost my older sister a few days before my seventh birthday and I blame myself for her death and I share that because they ultimately were accused of committing these violent crimes and sentenced for life, and I think it shocked them that this blonde lady, who was interviewing them, had a similar story – was perhaps in the wrong place at the wrong time – but wasn't punished the way they were because clearly it was an accident, but theirs was probably an accident too," Siebel Newsom said when discussing ways to connect with others.

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"Anyways, I share that – I guess – I quite enjoy spending time with people and being real and unmasking and showing them that it's safe to unmask themselves."

A spokesperson for Governor Newsom's wife clarified that the remarks in the 2016 interview with the First Partner, were referring to incarcerated individuals for her 2015 documentary "The Mask You Live In."

The spokesperson did not provide an on-the-record statement but did point Fox News Digital to a social media post from Gov. Newsom's press office calling out the media for being "focused on running nonstop hit pieces on California’s First Partner," while the president is "threatening to obliterate a civilization tonight."

On Tuesday, the same day the clip began going viral on social media, President Donald Trump issued an ominous message on his social media platform Truth Social, indicating "a whole civilization will die tonight," amid his threat of a looming U.S. attack against Iranian bridges and power plants.

"This is the MAGA distraction machine — in full force," concluded the social media post, which included news segments criticizing Siebel Newsom on Tuesday.

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However, Siebel Newsom's resurfaced comments still garnered attention on Tuesday from conservative critics who called the California governor's spouse out for virtue signaling.

In direct response to Siebel Newsom's claims that San Quentin inmates got in their position by "accident," Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., shot back sarcastically: "Yeah, like the time that guy accidentally stabbed that dude 27 times."

"What the…" commented Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights at the U.S. Department of Justice, Harmeet Dhillon, in a social media post responding to the 2016 remarks.

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"She represents everything that is wrong with California," comedian Adam Carolla added.

"Newsom’s wife’s latest virtue signal is telling San Quentin lifers that she faced zero consequences when her sister was killed because it was an accident, then telling them their life sentences are probably for ‘accidents’ too," wrote conservative women's sports activist Riley Gaines. "Peak elite tone-deafness."