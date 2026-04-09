Bruce Springsteen blasts rich men in America as critics call out his billions

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Bruce Springsteen is turning up the volume — not with music, but with a fiery political speech that’s putting him back at the center of controversy.

The billionaire rocker is facing backlash after recently blasting America’s richest and most powerful in a scathing speech — one that critics say rings differently given his own reported $1.2 billion fortune.

According to Forbes’ March 2026 report, "The World’s Celebrity Billionaires," Springsteen lands at No. 15 with a staggering net worth of $1.2 billion.

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Springsteen began to address the audience, "The richest men in America have abandoned the world’s poorest children to death and disease through dismantling of U.S. aid. This is happening now. We're undermining NATO and the world order that kept us safe and at global peace for 80 years. This is happening now."

Springsteen widened his attack to U.S. alliances and global standing.

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"We threaten our good neighbors and our allies — Canada, the Netherlands, whose sons and daughters have fought alongside of us in American wars with predatory annexation of their lands. This is happening now."

The "Born in the U.S.A." singer continued to take aim at cultural institutions and the current administration under President Donald Trump.

"Our museums are told to whitewash American history of any unpleasant or inconvenient facts like the full history of the brutality of slavery. If you want to talk about snowflakes, we have a president who can't handle the truth. This is happening now."

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He then shifted to accusations of corruption at the highest levels of government.

"While working Americans struggle, our president and his family enrich themselves by billions of dollars trading on the people's office in corruption unmatched in American history. This is happening now."

Springsteen argued that America’s global reputation is collapsing.

"The White House, this White House is destroying the American idea and our reputation around the world. To many, we are no longer looked upon as an often imperfect but strong defender of democracy standing for the global good."

"We are no longer the land of the free and the home of the brave. We are now America, the reckless, unpredictable, predatory, rogue nation. That is this administration's, and it will be this president's legacy. And that's happening now."

He concluded with a call to core values, as the backlash intensified online.

"Honesty, honor, humility, truth, compassion, thoughtfulness, morality, true strength and decency, don't let anyone tell you that these things don't matter anymore. They do."

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Critics were quick to fire back at Springsteen's controversial speech.

"Let's see him give his fortune to the poor. He won't. He just gets paid to be an influencer for the socialists on the left," one commenter wrote.

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"People buying tickets buy them to hear his music, but now he just makes political statements. Never went to his concert, definitely will not now," another added.

Other comments read, "Hypocrisy is nothing new in Hollywood! They have no knowledge of the life of the average American!"

The 76-year-old Rock and Roll Hall of Famer has built his fortune over decades in the spotlight.

Springsteen has sold more than 140 million albums globally over his 50 years of touring and recording, according to Forbes.

But it wasn’t just album sales that pushed Springsteen into billionaire territory.

His biggest check came from selling his music catalog to Sony Music Entertainment for a $500 million lump sum in 2021.

Last week, Springsteen also stirred outrage during his Minneapolis show with additional remarks on immigration and U.S. policy.

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"There are immigrants being held in detention centers around the country and being deported without due process of law to alien countries and foreign gulags. This is happening now."

Fox News Digital has reached out to Springsteen for comment.