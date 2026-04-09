Melania Trump's forceful Epstein denial draws bipartisan support from lawmakers

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Reactions poured Thursday after First Lady Melania Trump issued a rare on-camera statement forcefully rebuking allegations linking her to disgraced financier and convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Speaking earlier in the day, Melania Trump said she was never friends with Epstein or his associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, and stressed that neither played any role in her introduction to her husband, President Donald Trump.

"The lies linking me with the disgraceful Jeffrey Epstein need to end today," she said. "The individuals lying about me are devoid of ethical standards, humility, and respect. I do not object to their ignorance, but rather, I reject their mean-spirited attempts to defame my reputation."

As she emphasized that her name never appeared in court documents related to Epstein, several political figures quickly took to social media to publicly rally in support of the first lady.

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Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., a leading congressional voice calling for the release of the Epstein files, praised Melania on X with a photo saying. "Melania Trump stands with Epstein victims."

She also applauded Melania for championing legislation that criminalizes the sharing of fake intimate images of women.

"Thank you to our First Lady for being a voice for victims across the country. From her work on the Take It Down Act to publicly standing for the survivors of Jeffrey Epstein and calling for action and the truth," she said.

"The truth will prevail. America is strong when strong women stand up for what is right."

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Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky. — who has pushed for the release of documents through the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which he co-authored with Rep. Ro Khanna —- addressed Melania’s effort to bring survivors in for congressional testimony and said leadership should face consequences over their handling of the files, including recently ousted Attorney General Pam Bondi.

"First Lady asks Congress to bring Epstein survivors in for testimony. With all due respect, that’s @DAGToddBlanche’s job!," he said.

"@RepRoKhanna & I already gave brave survivors a chance to tell their horrific stories on Capitol Hill. @PamBondi wouldn’t even acknowledge them. PROSECUTE!"

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Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., who was once a fierce Trump supporter before a public fallout with the president, also posted on X aligning with Melania’s remarks.

"I am grateful to the First Lady for her brave statement today about Epstein and his victims," she said. "I agree with her that the victims should be heard. I also agree with Thomas Massie. The DOJ needs to PROSECUTE!!! And the role of Congress is to legislate, not prosecute."

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Democrats also took to social media following her fiery remarks.

Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif, called on House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., to schedule a public hearing "immediately."

"We agree with First Lady Melania Trump’s call for a public hearing with the survivors of Jeffrey Epstein. We encourage Chairman Comer to respond to the First Lady’s request and schedule a public hearing immediately," he said in a post on X.

He also characterized the first lady’s speech as a significant moment, saying her remarks drew renewed attention to an investigation some critics argue has not progressed far enough.

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"The First Lady said two things," he said. "1) She pushed back on Acting AG Todd Blanche & her husband’s efforts to kill this investigation. 2) She joined our efforts to call for a public hearing where survivors who choose to do so have an opportunity to testify."