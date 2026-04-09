Trump blasts Biden admin for releasing Haitian immigrant now charged in fatal hammer attack on Florida mother

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President Donald Trump on Thursday condemned a violent video allegedly showing a Haitian illegal alien fatally attacking a Florida mother with a hammer last week, blasting the Biden administration for releasing the suspect in 2022.

Rolbert Joachim, 40, is charged with second-degree murder and criminal damage to property after he was caught on camera bludgeoning the mother of two in broad daylight last Friday outside a Fort Myers gas station.

"An Illegal Alien Criminal from Haiti, who was released into our Country by the WORST President in History, Crooked Joe Biden, and the Radical Democrats in Congress, just beat an innocent woman to death with a hammer at a gas station in Florida," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post. "The video of her brutal slaying is one of the most vicious things you will ever see.

"This one killing should be enough for these Radical Judges to STOP impeding my Administration’s Immigration Policies, and allow us to END THIS SCAM ONCE AND FOR ALL," he added.

DAYLIGHT HAMMER ATTACK SUSPECT IS ILLEGAL ALIEN RELEASED UNDER BIDEN POLICIES: DHS

Joachim first entered the U.S. in August 2022, and was released into the country under former President Joe Biden, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

A federal judge later issued a final order of removal against Joachim, but he was granted Temporary Protected Status, which Trump has described as "a massively abused and fraudulent program." He has also blamed what he called "radical liberal district court judges" for blocking efforts by his administration to end it.

While a federal judge issued a final order of removal against him, Joachim was reportedly granted Temporary Protected Status, a program Trump called "massively abused and fraudulent" and difficult to eliminate due to Democratic support.

The suspect then remained in the country after his status expired in 2024.

SUSPECT IN FATAL NEW JERSEY HIT-AND-RUN CRASH IS ILLEGAL ALIEN, FUGITIVE: DHS

Trump further said Democrats are turning the United States into what he called a "dumping ground," flooded with tens of millions of unvetted and "mentally insane" individuals.

"To my fellow Republicans, and frankly all Common Sense Americans, NEVER FORGET that Joe Biden and the Democrat Party turned the United States of America into a dumping ground, allowing Tens of MILLIONS of Criminals, Lunatics, and the Mentally Insane from all over the World to pour into our Country, totally unvetted and unchecked through our wide Open Borders," he said.

"As I’ve said all along, if you import the Third World, you become the Third World, and that is what happened over the four years of Democrat Control."

In the attack, the female victim was reportedly a store clerk at the gas station.

According to the footage, she was repeatedly struck in the head with a hammer after confronting the suspect for smashing her car window.

Trump urged prayers for the victim, who was the mother of two teenage daughters, according to a report from local outlet Gulf Coast News.

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"Please say a prayer for this innocent woman’s family. We will ensure quick and severe JUSTICE is served in this case!" Trump said.

Fox News' Alexandra Koch and Bill Melugin contributed to this report.