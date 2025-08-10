Expand / Collapse search
Ukraine

Zelenskyy thanks NATO, European leaders for backing his push to join Trump‑Putin summit

Both the White House and the Kremlin have acknowledged Zelenskyy’s request to join the talks, though no formal invitation has been issued

By Amanda Macias Fox News
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday thanked European leaders for backing his push to join this week’s U.S.–Russia summit, as Kyiv fears Washington and Moscow could strike a deal to end the war but in a way that undermines Ukraine’s sovereignty.

"The end of the war must be fair, and I am grateful to everyone who stands with Ukraine and our people today for the sake of peace in Ukraine, which is defending the vital security interests of our European nations," Zelenskyy said.

PUTIN ALLY WARNS 'TITANIC EFFORTS' ARE UNDERWAY TO SINK TRUMP SUMMIT OVER UKRAINE WAR

The leaders of Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Finland and the European Commission said in a joint statement that any diplomatic solution brokered between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin must protect the security interests of Ukraine and Europe.

putin and trump

Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump plan to meet with one another soon. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images | Sputnik/Alexander Kazakov/Pool | Fox News Digital)

"The U.S. has the power to force Russia to negotiate seriously," EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas told Reuters on Sunday. "Any deal between the U.S. and Russia must have Ukraine and the EU included, for it is a matter of Ukraine’s and the whole of Europe’s security," she added.

ZELENSKYY WON’T CEDE TERRITORY FOR PEACE DEAL AHEAD OF TRUMP‑PUTIN SUMMIT AS TRILATERAL MEETING TEASED

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said the upcoming summit "will be about testing Putin" and will serve as a measure of how serious the Russian leader is about "bringing this terrible war to an end."

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, and Mark Rutte, NATO Secretary General, meet at the NATO Summit at the World Forum in The Hague, the Netherlands, on June 23, 2025.  (Klaudia Radecka/NurPhoto/Getty Images)

Both the White House and the Kremlin have acknowledged Zelenskyy’s request to join the talks, though no formal invitation has been issued. Trump and Putin are scheduled to meet in Alaska on Aug. 15. If Zelenskyy were to take part, the meeting would mark the first between Putin and Zelenskyy since the start of Moscow's war.

SANCTIONING RUSSIA ACT THREATENS MOSCOW, ALLIES WITH 500% TARIFFS

The meeting, which Trump announced in a Truth Social post on Friday, comes on the heels of Washington's threats to impose steep tariffs on the Kremlin and its allies.

Trump has previously singled out countries like India and China—top buyers of discounted Russian crude — for undermining G7 price caps and weakening the impact of Western sanctions.

In response, bipartisan lawmakers introduced the Sanctioning Russia Act, which would impose a 500% tariff targeting the core of Russia’s economy — its oil and gas exports — if Moscow continues to resist peace efforts or escalates the conflict.

Meanwhile, a senior member of Putin’s inner circle warned that multiple countries are mounting "titanic efforts" to undermine the upcoming summit between the Russian leader and Trump.

"Undoubtedly, a number of countries interested in continuing the conflict will make titanic efforts to disrupt the planned meeting between President Putin and President Trump," wrote Russia's investment envoy, Kirill Dmitriev, in a Telegram post on Saturday, referencing the Kremlin's ongoing war in Ukraine.

While Dmitriev did not name specific countries, he warned that critics of the upcoming talks could seek to sabotage the summit through diplomatic maneuvers or disinformation through the media.

Amanda covers the intersection of business and geopolitics for Fox News Digital.