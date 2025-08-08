Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Trump, Putin will hold first in-person meeting since Ukraine invasion next week in Alaska

White House says bilateral meeting suggested first, followed by three-way talks with Ukrainian president

By Caitlin McFall , Jacqui Heinrich , Lorraine Taylor Fox News
Trump, Putin, Zelenskyy meeting could happen as soon as next week Video

Trump, Putin, Zelenskyy meeting could happen as soon as next week

Fox News senior White House correspondent Peter Doocy reports on the potential meeting between Vladimir Putin and President Donald Trump on ‘The Story.’

President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet next Friday, August 15, for the first in-person meeting between leaders of the U.S. and Russia since Moscow launched its deadly 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

The leaders are expected to meet in Alaska, Trump said in a post on Truth Social. 

"The highly anticipated meeting between myself, as President of the United States of America, and President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, will take place next Friday, August 15, 2025, in the Great State of Alaska," Trump wrote in his Friday evening post. "Further details to follow. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

The location of the meeting was a major point of interest after the summit was first floated following a call between Trump and Putin on Wednesday after White House envoy Steve Witkoff traveled to Moscow to meet with the Kremlin chief. 

ZELENSKYY TELLS PUTIN TO 'BE BRAVE' AND FINALLY AGREE TO TRILATERAL MEETING WITH TRUMP

Witkoff meets with Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) meets with US President's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff (R) at Kremlin Palace in Moscow, Russia on August 06, 2025.  (Kremlin Press Office / Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Hungary, Switzerland, Italy, and the UAE were all under consideration, with Putin originally favoring Hungary, according to sources familiar with the planning

The Kremlin chief also shot down the idea of meeting in Italy, according to reports on Friday, due to Rome’s perceived closeness with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Following the Wednesday Trump-Putin call, the U.S. president also spoke with Zelenskyy along with European leaders on the potential for a trilateral meeting. 

Moscow – which has thus far refused to hold direct meetings with Putin and Zelenskyy – has not appeared likely to engage in a trilateral meeting any time soon, as the Kremlin’s foreign policy advisor noted on Wednesday that the potential for such a meeting was "mentioned" but "not discussed."

Trump and Ukraine president in a meeting

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, and President Donald Trump, talk as they attend the funeral of Pope Francis in Vatican, Saturday, April 26, 2025. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP))

TRUMP’S DEADLINE ON SECONDARY TARIFFS ARRIVES; US-RUSSIAN RELATIONS HANG IN THE BALANCE

Reporting later suggested that Putin may be open to meeting face to face with Zelenskyy, but only if certain "conditions" are met, though what these conditions are remains unclear. 

Putin has allegedly suggested that Ukraine would need to formally cede the regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, which Moscow illegally annexed in 2022, but which it does not have full control over. 

Though Zelenskyy has countered similar territorial demands by noting that under Ukraine's Constitution a national referendum would need to occur for any territorial concessions.

Despite the immense hurdles that remain, Trump appeared optimistic when speaking to reporters on Wednesday that "there's a very good prospect that [Putin and Zelenskyy] will" meet.

Zelenskyy said at least one bilateral meeting between the U.S. and Russian leaders was suggested, which would potentially be followed by a meeting with Trump, Putin and Zelenskyy. 

Russian President Putin shakes hands with American President Trump in 2019

S President Donald Trump (R) meets Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) on the first day of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan on June 28, 2019. (Kremlin Press Office / Handout/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

It remains unclear what the president hopes to definitively get out of meeting with Putin in person after expressing frustration with the Kremlin chief despite months of attempts to forge a ceasefire. 

Trump wouldn’t comment on how likely he thought a peace deal between Moscow and Kyiv could be on the horizon and echoed his previous frustrations with Putin by telling reporters, "I've been disappointed before with this one."

Caitlin McFall is a Reporter at Fox News Digital covering Politics, U.S. and World news.