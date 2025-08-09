Expand / Collapse search
Zelenskyy says peace deal will not include giving territory to Moscow ahead of Trump-Putin summit

'Ukrainians will not gift their land to the occupier,' Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday

Elizabeth Pritchett By Elizabeth Pritchett Fox News
Trump-Putin summit has potential for 'significant concession,' Gen. Keane says Video

Trump-Putin summit has potential for 'significant concession,' Gen. Keane says

Fox News senior strategist analyst Ret. Gen. Jack Keane previews the potential Trump-Putin summit amid increased pressure to end the war in Ukraine on ‘Fox & Friends.’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Saturday that Ukraine will not give up any territory to Russia in efforts to reach a peace deal ahead of talks between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin next week.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine will not "gift" land to Russia ahead of a Trump-Putin summit next week aimed at seeking a peace deal between the countries. (Antonio Masiello/Getty Image)

In a video posted on his social media accounts on Saturday, Zelenskyy addressed the war with Russia and said while he is ready for the conflict to end, Ukraine will not "gift" land to Moscow in the process.

"The answer to the Ukrainian territorial question already is in the Constitution of Ukraine. No one will deviate from this—and no one will be able to. Ukrainians will not gift their land to the occupier," Zelenskyy said.

His remarks come after Trump talked about the upcoming summit at the White House on Friday, stating that a deal to end the war could include "swapping of territories."

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.