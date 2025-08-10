Putin ally warns 'titanic efforts' are underway to sink Trump summit over Ukraine war

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A senior member of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle warned that multiple countries are mounting "titanic efforts" to undermine the upcoming summit between the Russian leader and U.S. President Donald Trump .

The two leaders are scheduled to meet in Alaska on Aug. 15, though Trump’s announcement, made via a Truth Social post on Friday, offered few additional details about the summit. It is also unclear if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will be invited to join the talks as the Kremlin's unprovoked war stretches into its fourth year.

"Undoubtedly, a number of countries interested in continuing the conflict will make titanic efforts to disrupt the planned meeting between President Putin and President Trump," wrote Russia's investment envoy, Kirill Dmitriev, in a Telegram post on Saturday, referencing the Kremlin's ongoing war in Ukraine.

While Dmitriev did not name specific countries, he warned that critics of the upcoming talks could seek to sabotage the summit through diplomatic maneuvers or media-driven provocations. Several NATO countries in Europe have been openly skeptical of any deal that rewards Russian aggression in the three-year-old war.

Dmitriev, who met with Trump administration officials in Washington in April, has been dubbed Putin's "shadow foreign minister" for his behind-the-scenes role in shaping Russia’s global diplomacy.

As head of the Kremlin’s sovereign wealth fund and a recently appointed special envoy, he has often acted as an informal bridge between Moscow and Washington.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin said in a statement on Saturday that Trump and Putin are expected to "focus on discussing options for achieving a long-term peaceful resolution to the Ukrainian crisis."

"This will evidently be a challenging process, but we will engage in it actively and energetically," the statement added.