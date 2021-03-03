Rep. Zeldin on Cuomo harassment allegations: ‘Big question’ whether others will come forward

Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., says a "big question" remains as to whether others will come forward with allegations against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D.

Three women have come forward with harassment allegations against the governor, prompting calls for his resignation. Cuomo addressed the allegations during a press briefing on Wednesday, issuing an apology but saying he will not resign.

Zeldin, who is exploring a run for New York governor in 2022, joined Sandra Smith and John Roberts on "America Reports" to react to the governor’s statements.

REP. LEE ZELDIN: "There's two big questions that are still left. He was apologizing. He said to his employee, we don't know yet which one, or as John Roberts just said, maybe he misspoke. So one unknown is whether or not that was good enough for them. I can't speak to that.

The other thing that we don't know is whether or not there's going to be other claims made from other former employees and others. Remember that this issue with regard to the bullying, the harassment, the abuse, the intimidation has been with regards to three women who spoke up. But you also had Assemblyman Ron Kim talking about the phone call from Governor Cuomo threatening to destroy his career. You had a member of the media write a New York Post op-ed talking about the way that the Cuomo administration was intimidating him. A New York Times story … that came out, and it was talking about a long history of this behavior from Governor Cuomo, the broader picture of the bullying, the harassment, the abuse, the intimidation. So that's the other big question mark coming out of this press conference, is whether or not there's going to be more people stepping up. Is it coming in coming hours or days? We'll see.

There is certainly … a long standing battle between Governor Cuomo and individuals in his own party. And you've seen no reservoir of goodwill that's built up. You have seen a house of cards collapse of support. No one is stepping forward and reminiscing on that time five years ago when Governor Cuomo went to bat for them. That's not his style. So there's no one here sticking up for him."

