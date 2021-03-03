Cuomo speaks as NY lawmakers call for resignation, impeachment over scandals

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that he will be holding a coronavirus briefing and making an "announcement" Wednesday afternoon, as he faces pressure from members of both parties to step down or face impeachment.

The governor is currently in the middle of dual scandals related to nursing home deaths and allegations of sexual harassment, that have led to questions regarding his fitness for office. It remains to be seen whether Cuomo will address those concerns during Wednesday's briefing.

DEMOCRATIC ASSEMBLYMAN SAYS GOV. CUOMO SHOULD RESIGN: 'PATTERN OF ABUSE OF POWER'

"I will be holding a COVID briefing and making an announcement at 1:00pm ET," Cuomo tweeted less than an hour before the event was set to begin.

At this point, nearly 30 Democratic and Republican New York lawmakers have stated that Cuomo should either resign or face impeachment.

CUOMO 'FAILED' TO HOLD HIMSELF TO HIGH STANDARD IF ALLEGATIONS TRUE, NY ASSEMBLY'S DEM LEADER SAYS

Democratic New York State Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara told Fox News' "America's Newsroom" on Wednesday that Cuomo should resign "for the good of the state."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Similarly, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday that if the allegations against the governor are true, "he can not govern."

Lawmakers are also pushing towards stripping Cuomo of emergency powers he has had throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. A vote on this could take place as early as Friday, the New York Post reported.