John Roberts currently serves as the chief White House correspondent for FOX News Channel (FNC). He joined the network as a senior national correspondent in January 2011, based in the Atlanta bureau.

Most recently in 2018, he contributed to FNC's special live coverage surrounding President Trump’s trip to Europe including stops in Brussels, Belgium for the NATO Summit; the UK for visits with Prime Minister Theresa May and Queen Elizabeth II; and Helsinki, Finland for his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. In addition, Roberts presented live coverage of the United States and North Korea summit that took place in Singapore. Roberts had been following and reporting on the GOP side of the 2016 presidential election. He landed behind-the-scenes interviews with then-Republican presidential candidates, Donald Trump, Carly Fiorina, Marco Rubio and other notable party members.

While at FNC, he has provided live coverage during numerous breaking news and political events, including the 2012and 2016 presidential debates, Democratic and Republican national conventions, as well as Hurricane Irene.

A native Canadian, Roberts secured an exclusive interview with embattled Toronto Mayor Rob Ford surrounding allegations of his drinking and drug use. He also reported live from Moore, OK in the wake of the deadly EF5 tornado.

Prior to joining FNC, Roberts co-anchored CNN's American Morning from 2007 to 2010. Previously, he served as CNN's senior national correspondent and anchor of This Week at War, examining international wars, including those in Afghanistan and Iraq. Throughout his career, he has traveled internationally to report on major developing news, including Yugoslavia during the NATO bombing, the London bombings of July 2005 and the earthquakes in Turkey. Additionally, he has interviewed numerous prominent figures, including former presidents George W. Bush, George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton, former vice president Al Gore, the late Yitzhak Rabin and Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf.

Before joining CNN in 2006, he spent more than 14 years with CBS News, during which he was the chief White House correspondent, chief medical correspondent and anchor of the weekend editions of the CBS Evening News and CBS Morning News. While there, he was embedded with the U.S. Marines during the war in Iraq and anchored the CBS Evening News coverage of Hurricane Katrina and the death of Pope John Paul II. From 1994-1995, Roberts anchored the evening news on WCBS-TV (CBS 2) in New York. Roberts began his career in Canada, where he worked as an anchor and correspondent for City TV in Toronto and also co-anchored CTV's morning news program, Canada A.M. from 1990-1992.

Over the course of his career, Roberts has been a recipient of several awards, including an Emmy, a New York Press Club award and three national Emmy Awards for his coverage of the Atlanta Olympic bombing, the death of Princess Diana and the TWA crash. Roberts also earned a National Headline Award for his coverage of the crisis along the Israeli-Lebanese border in 2006. He attended the University of Toronto at Mississauga.