Wisconsin voters decide to enshrine voter ID law in state constitution: 'Big win for Republicans'

Wisconsin will enshrine the state's voter ID law in the state constitution after voters approved the proposal on Tuesday.

The Associated Press called the vote at 9:48 p.m. EST.

Wisconsin already requires that voters have photo ID in order to participate at the polls, but the measure now elevates that law to a constitutional amendment.

President Donald Trump celebrated the law being added to the state constitution on Truth Social after the vote was called Tuesday night.

"VOTER I.D. JUST APPROVED IN WISCONSIN ELECTION. Democrats fought hard against this, presumably so they can CHEAT. This is a BIG WIN FOR REPUBLICANS, MAYBE THE BIGGEST WIN OF THE NIGHT. IT SHOULD ALLOW US TO WIN WISCONSIN, LIKE I JUST DID IN THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION, FOR MANY YEARS TO COME!" the president wrote.

Nine states, including Wisconsin, require that voters present photo ID, though Wisconsin's requirements are the strictest, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. There are laws in 36 states requiring or requesting that voters show some sort of identification, the NCSL said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.