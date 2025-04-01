Expand / Collapse search
Wisconsin

Wisconsin voters decide to enshrine voter ID law in state constitution: 'Big win for Republicans'

Wisconsin already required photo ID to vote, but now the law will be enshrined into the state constitution

Elizabeth Pritchett By Elizabeth Pritchett Fox News
Published
Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate explains how ‘election integrity laws’ will come before the court Video

Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate explains how ‘election integrity laws’ will come before the court

Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Brad Schimel shares his final message to voters ahead of election on ‘Hannity.’

Wisconsin will enshrine the state's voter ID law in the state constitution after voters approved the proposal on Tuesday.

The Associated Press called the vote at 9:48 p.m. EST.

Wisconsin already requires that voters have photo ID in order to participate at the polls, but the measure now elevates that law to a constitutional amendment. 

VAST MAJORITY OF AMERICANS SUPPORT PHOTO ID REQUIREMENT TO VOTE, NEW POLL SAYS

early voters at the voting booth

Wisconsin already required photo ID to vote, but now the law will be enshrined into the state constitution. (Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump celebrated the law being added to the state constitution on Truth Social after the vote was called Tuesday night.

"VOTER I.D. JUST APPROVED IN WISCONSIN ELECTION. Democrats fought hard against this, presumably so they can CHEAT. This is a BIG WIN FOR REPUBLICANS, MAYBE THE BIGGEST WIN OF THE NIGHT. IT SHOULD ALLOW US TO WIN WISCONSIN, LIKE I JUST DID IN THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION, FOR MANY YEARS TO COME!" the president wrote.

Nine states, including Wisconsin, require that voters present photo ID, though Wisconsin's requirements are the strictest, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. There are laws in 36 states requiring or requesting that voters show some sort of identification, the NCSL said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.