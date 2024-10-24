Expand / Collapse search
Vast majority of Americans support photo ID requirement to vote, new poll says

84% of Americans favor requiring a photo ID to vote, Gallup Poll finds

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
As concerns over election integrity remain a contentious issue ahead of the 2024 presidential election, a new national poll shows that most Americans support having photo identification as a requirement to vote in elections.

A Gallup Poll released Thursday shows that 84% of respondents favor requiring a photo ID, while 83% support providing proof of citizenship when registering to vote for the first time. The poll noted that voter attitudes toward these issues were similar to those seen in its July 2022 poll.

Thirty-six states currently request or require voters to show IDs when they go to the polls.

In July, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act, which aims to ensure only American citizens vote in federal elections, with the support of only five Democrats.

Millions of early in-person and mail-in ballots have been cast for the 2024 elections.

Millions of early in-person and mail-in ballots have been cast for the 2024 elections. (Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images, File)

While the bill made it through the House floor, it faces strong opposition from Democrats in the Senate, which has yet to vote on the legislation. President Biden has also said he would veto the bill.

Voting in North Carolina

A Gallup poll found that 84% of respondents support having photo identification as a requirement to vote in elections. (Getty Images, File)

Among the states that don’t require voters to present ID is California, where Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in September signed legislation banning local governments from requiring voters to present an ID at the ballot box.

The Gallup poll comes as millions of early in-person and mail-in ballots have begun pouring in across the country.

As of Thursday afternoon, more than 25 million ballots have been cast nationwide.

Fox News’ Morgan Phillips contributed to this report.

