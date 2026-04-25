Winery belonging to Ilhan Omar's husband shut down amid financial spotlight

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A California winery partially owned by the husband of Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., abruptly shut down in early April as House Republicans scrutinize Omar's net worth.

Omar's financial disclosures show Mynett owns a stake in eStCru Wines, a California wine business that shut down as of April 4, according to California business records obtained by the Washington Free Beacon.

"Ilhan Omar has spent her entire career covering up Democrat-enabled fraud that cost taxpayers billions, so it's no surprise that she would do the same for her husband. Voters see right through the corrupt lies of Ilhan Omar and her Democrat colleagues, and they'll pay the consequences of their crimes at the ballot box this November," Republican National Committee spokeswoman Delanie Bomar told Fox News Digital.

The shutdown comes amid a House Oversight Committee probe into Omar's finances, with her husband's assets a major area of focus.

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"Financial disclosure forms, filed by your wife Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, show eStCru LLC and Rose Lake Capital LLC, which you hold ownership stakes in, went from being worth as much as $51,000 in 2023 to as much as $30 million in 2024," House Oversight Chair James Comer, R-Ky., wrote to Mynett in a February letter.

"Given that these companies do not publicly list their investors or where their money comes from, this sudden jump in value raises concerns that unknown individuals may be investing to gain influence with your wife," Comer added.

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Comer requested documents and communications related to eStCru and Rose Lake Capital LLC, a Washington, D.C.-based venture capital firm, which Mynett co-founded in 2022.

Tim Mynett, a political consultant, started eStCru Wines in 2021.

Omar's 2025 financial disclosures listed her husband's stake in eStCru as worth between $1 million and $5 million, a significant jump from the $15,001 to $50,000 her 2023 disclosures listed it at.

Comer pointed to the discrepancy in the disclosure forms in his letter, but Omar brushed it aside as an accounting error.

"The original filing was based on incomplete information from Mr. Mynett's businesses' accountants in good faith and deference to professional judgment. It listed assets without liabilities, and it significantly overstated her husband's net worth. The accounting error created a misleading picture of far greater wealth," an Omar spokesperson told the Minnesota Star Tribune.

After amending her disclosures, Omar claims that the value of her and her husband's assets is between $18,004 and $95,000 and not, as originally reported, between $6 million and $30 million.

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"The amended disclosure confirms what we’ve said all along: The congresswoman is not a millionaire," Omar's communications director Jacklyn Rogers told the Wall Street Journal.

Fox News Digital contacted Omar and the House Oversight Committee for comment but did not immediately receive a response.