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Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden could mount a successful White House bid given recent Democrat picks: Trump

Trump pointed to Maine's Graham Platner and Texas' James Talarico as examples of flawed candidates backed by Democrats

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
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Ro Khanna defends Democratic candidates Graham Platner and Adam Hamawy amid controversies Video

Ro Khanna defends Democratic candidates Graham Platner and Adam Hamawy amid controversies

Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., addresses questions about Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner's past conduct and defends Adam Hamawy, a New Jersey candidate accused of ties to the 'Blind Sheik' convicted in the 1993 WTC bombing, on 'The Story.'

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Hunter Biden could possibly mount a successful White House bid despite his shaky past, given some of the congressional candidates recently backed by Democrats, President Donald Trump said Thursday.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump was asked by Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy about Biden — the son of former President Joe Biden — running for president in 2028. This came after the younger Biden reacted to a parody account on X touting him as the 2028 Democratic presidential nominee.

"You would think that the past has something to do with winning an election. And I would say his past is not the greatest," Trump said.

MAINE DEM SENATE HOPEFUL BACKED BY BERNIE SANDERS APOLOGIZES FOR NAZI-STYLE TATTOO, VOWS TO STAY IN RACE

Hunter Biden and former President Donald Trump in separate portraits

Hunter Biden and former President Donald Trump are shown in separate portraits. On Thursday, Trump said Biden could possibly mount a successful presidential campaign given the slate of congressional candidates backed by Democrats. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images and Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

"Hey, if the guy from Maine can do well, I guess Hunter could do well, too, because the guy from Maine is a basket case," Trump added, referring to Maine Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner. "And I would say worse than him is the one from Texas that looks like Alfred E. Neuman," referencing Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico.

Platner, a Marine veteran who has emerged as one of the party's fastest-rising political figures, has come under fire for controversies ranging from sexually explicit messages and offensive social media posts to a Nazi-linked tattoo and campaign staff upheaval.

DELETED POSTS URGING VIOLENCE HAUNT DEMOCRATIC SENATE HOPEFUL IN MAINE RACE

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner speaking at University of Maine campus event

The Democratic candidate looking to unseat Sen. Susan Collins in Maine has admitted to exchanging sexts with several women after marrying his wife two years ago, according to a report. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Despite the criticism, Platner has retained the support of prominent Democrats, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.

In Texas, Talarico has drawn pushback from conservative opponents over his use of his religious background, such as when he said "God is nonbinary" during a 2021 debate in the Texas legislature. In addition, he has previously said there are six biological sexes and referred to the radicalization of white men in an old social media post.

Alfred E. Neuman and James Talarico

The face of Alfred E. Neuman, left, greets attendees at Comic-Con International at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, Calif., in July 2017. On the right is state representative James Talarico, a Democrat from Texas who is running for the U.S. Senate. (Kevin Sullivan/Digital First Media/Orange County Register via Getty Images; Mark Felix/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

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Hunter Biden's controversies involve his foreign business dealings, convictions for tax evasion and illegal possession of a weapon, and drug addiction.

Fox News Digital's Amanda Macias contributed to this report.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

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