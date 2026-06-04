Hunter Biden could mount a successful White House bid given recent Democrat picks: Trump

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hunter Biden could possibly mount a successful White House bid despite his shaky past, given some of the congressional candidates recently backed by Democrats, President Donald Trump said Thursday.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump was asked by Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy about Biden — the son of former President Joe Biden — running for president in 2028. This came after the younger Biden reacted to a parody account on X touting him as the 2028 Democratic presidential nominee.

"You would think that the past has something to do with winning an election. And I would say his past is not the greatest," Trump said.

MAINE DEM SENATE HOPEFUL BACKED BY BERNIE SANDERS APOLOGIZES FOR NAZI-STYLE TATTOO, VOWS TO STAY IN RACE

"Hey, if the guy from Maine can do well, I guess Hunter could do well, too, because the guy from Maine is a basket case," Trump added, referring to Maine Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner. "And I would say worse than him is the one from Texas that looks like Alfred E. Neuman," referencing Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico.

Platner, a Marine veteran who has emerged as one of the party's fastest-rising political figures, has come under fire for controversies ranging from sexually explicit messages and offensive social media posts to a Nazi-linked tattoo and campaign staff upheaval.

DELETED POSTS URGING VIOLENCE HAUNT DEMOCRATIC SENATE HOPEFUL IN MAINE RACE

Despite the criticism, Platner has retained the support of prominent Democrats, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.

In Texas, Talarico has drawn pushback from conservative opponents over his use of his religious background, such as when he said "God is nonbinary" during a 2021 debate in the Texas legislature. In addition, he has previously said there are six biological sexes and referred to the radicalization of white men in an old social media post.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Hunter Biden's controversies involve his foreign business dealings, convictions for tax evasion and illegal possession of a weapon, and drug addiction.

Fox News Digital's Amanda Macias contributed to this report.