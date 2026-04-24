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Ilhan Omar

Ilhan Omar vinegar attacker changes plea after chaotic onstage rush

Settlement details are unknown, with a change of plea hearing scheduled for May 7 in federal court

By Elaine Mallon Fox News
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Ilhan Omar DEMANDS Noem impeachment after syringe attack Video

Ilhan Omar DEMANDS Noem impeachment after syringe attack

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., demanded Secretary Kristi Noem be impeached and ICE be abolished after she was attacked with an unknown liquid in a syringe during a town hall.

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The Minneapolis man who sprayed Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., with vinegar during a January town hall is changing his plea to guilty on federal charges stemming from the incident.

Anthony James Kazmierczak's assault on Omar occurred weeks after Renee Good was killed by an ICE agent, which heightened tensions between federal officials and Democratic state leaders to an all-time high. Democratic leadership called for federal agents to leave Minnesota.

In March, Kazmierczak pleaded not guilty to one federal count of assaulting a United States officer, but an April court filing from his attorney, John Fossum, stated that Kazmierczak will change his plea to guilty after they have "reached a settlement" with federal prosecutors. Kazmierczak's change-of-plea hearing is scheduled for May 7.

The exact details of the settlement are unknown. Fox News Digital reached out to Kazmierczak's lawyer for comment.

JUDGE ORDERS ILHAN OMAR ATTACK SUSPECT TO REMAIN IN CUSTODY PENDING TRIAL

Rep. Ilhan Omar speaking at a Minneapolis town hall event

Rep. Ilhan Omar was attacked while speaking at a Minneapolis town hall. Police identified the suspect as Anthony Kazmierczak. (Minneapolis PD)

Video of the Jan. 27 town hall showed Kazmierczak rushing the stage as Omar spoke. She was calling for Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to step down and for ICE agents to leave Minnesota.

He pulled out a syringe filled with apple cider vinegar and water and attempted to douse the congresswoman with the liquid before an officer stepped in.

"She’s not resigning," Kazmierczak said in the video, referring to then Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

Kazmierczak also pointed his finger at Omar, screaming, "you’re splitting Minnesotans apart."

Omar was not injured and continued her town hall after Kazmierczak was arrested.

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar speaking at Karmel Mall in Minneapolis

Rep. Ilhan Omar speaks at Karmel Mall in Minneapolis, Minn., on Jan. 28, 2026. (Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

"I’m ok. I’m a survivor so this small agitator isn’t going to intimidate me from doing my work. I don’t let bullies win. Grateful to my incredible constituents who rallied behind me. Minnesota strong," Omar wrote in a post on X at the time.

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Since the incident, Kazmierczak has been held in custody. A magistrate judge ruled that the "exceedingly serious and dangerous circumstances" of the assault allegations make it impossible to ensure that public safety is not at risk if Kazmierczak is released on bail.

During the investigation, an FBI agent interviewed an associate of Kazmierczak, who claimed that Kazmierczak once said that "somebody should kill" Omar.

Suspect Anthony James Kazmierczak standing in a jail setting

Suspect Anthony James Kazmierczak was arrested and held in Hennepin County Jail on a third-degree assault charge after allegedly spraying Rep. Ilhan Omar. (Hennepin County Jail)

"Assaultive behavior and acts of intimidation directed at officers and employees of the United States will not be tolerated," said United States Attorney Daniel N. Rosen. "Persons who engage in this criminal conduct can expect a swift response from law enforcement and federal prosecutors

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Fox News Digital reached out to the United States Attorney's Office District of Minnesota for comment.

Elaine Mallon is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business covering national politics. 

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